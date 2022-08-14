FOR SELLING THEIR SOULS TO THE DEVIL, GE15 AN ELECTION OF RECKONING FOR MUHYIDDIN & AZMIN – ‘GIVEN A CHOICE BETWEEN NAJIB & AZMIN, I WOULD VOTE FOR NAJIB’ – AND ‘GIVEN A CHOICE BETWEEN ZAHID & MUHYIDDIN, I WOULD VOTE FOR ZAHID’ – INDEED, MAY VOTERS NEVER FORGET THEIR TREACHERY, NOT EVEN ON THEIR DEATHBEDS

Another reader of the article written by Malaysiakini columnist S Thayaparan added: “Me too”.

That says a lot about Azmin, a senior cabinet minister, in the eyes of those who could not forget nor forgive his vicious treachery in the 2020 Sheraton Move. I have been part of the chorus too, ever since.

Taking a cue from the readers, I must also add this, while we are on the subject of those despicable traitors and backstabbers, my favourite terms for them are parasites, leeches, and scumbags.

In an article on Aug 9, after the littoral combat ships (LCS) fiasco surfaced, Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin asked if voters can trust the Ahmad Zahid Hamidi-led BN.

This is my response. Given a choice between Umno president Zahid and Muhyiddin, I would vote for Zahid.

Oh no, it’s not that I think that highly of Zahid or that he has been such a good and responsible leader. No, none of that.

I will vote for Zahid over Muhyiddin because my stand for the 15th general election (GE15) is very clear. My top priority is to help ensure those traitors who were once in Pakatan Harapan and were involved in the Sheraton putsch are all voted out.

The treacherous parasites and political scumbags, including those from Sarawak, must be taught a lesson they will never forget.

In the article, it was reported that Perikatan Nasional (PN) chief Muhyiddin seized on the LCS scandal to swipe at his rival Zahid, also a former defence minister.

Citing Zahid’s involvement in the multi-billion ringgit scandal, Muhyiddin asked if voters could trust BN and its leader, Zahid, in the next general election.

My response to Muhyiddin

Allow me to respond to Muhyiddin.

Dear Mr Muhyiddin, you are probably right. Voters should not trust BN or Zahid. The majority of them voted out BN, Zahid, and company in GE14. You do remember that, don’t you?

Who betrayed Harapan and put BN and Zahid back into power? You can pretend you have forgotten but, hell no, we have not. We have not forgotten your key role in the Sheraton Move. Neither have I forgiven you, to tell you up straight.

I am not a politician, who has to be pretentious and act diplomatically and nice by stating that “I can forgive but not forget.”

BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

I will call a spade a spade – I will neither forget nor forgive your ultimate betrayal, Mr Muhyiddin. Not then, not now, not ever. Not even on my deathbed or yours.

You and your treacherous scumbags stole the people’s mandate and destroyed whatever is left of a semblance of democracy in this country. What were you thinking in the days leading up to February 2020?

Yes, Muhyiddin, voters will probably not trust BN and Zahid. But they do not trust you too!

Several of your sycophants attempted to place you so high on a pedestal, calling you clean, responsible, and a statesman.

Seriously, if you are a statesman, I have to earnestly appeal to Pope Francis to beautify me as a “saint”. I hate to say this but perhaps, I think I’m more deserving. I didn’t steal from public coffers and I have not betrayed my fellow Malaysians.

My Muhyiddin, when that sycophantic speaker of yours praised you sky high at a book launch, your ego must have been boosted as high as the speaker’s chair in Parliament.

However, when he described you as a leader who has never aspired to be prime minister, wasn’t that a blatant lie? Because the whole world knows you wanted to become prime minister all along.

DAP leaders Lim Kit Siang and Liew Chin Tong could not be lying when they revealed you lobbied for DAP’s support to be prime minister, even before GE14.

Now, Dr Mahathir Mohamad is saying the same thing – that you also asked for his support to be prime minister again. I’m not sure whether Mahathir is lying about you as you are now considered his political adversary.

Former prime ministers Muhyiddin Yassin (left) and Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Why, you have also betrayed the grand old man by kicking him out of Bersatu. If I were Mahathir, I would also find great difficulty in forgiving your treachery.

Have you any conscience, Muhyiddin, especially when Mahathir has been your mentor all these years and he has been a “shelter” for you when you were in the political wilderness?

Muhyiddin, the voters do not trust you; I do not trust you. I hope to see you and your ilk buried in the next elections, that is GE15.

Voters must take charge

Voters must realise they, not the politicians, are the bosses. Voters do not need politicians; politicians need voters. They will come begging for votes during elections.

When politicians betrayed the voters by turning into frogs and selling their souls to the devil, then it’s time for voters to strike back.

GE15 is the perfect opportunity to bury Muhyiddin and his Bersatu gang, Azmin, and the ex-PKR turncoats into the dumpster where they rightfully belong.

MKINI

