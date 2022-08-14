GE15 GIMMICK OR SCAM – VIDEO OF GOVT ALLEGEDLY OFFERING FREE WEDDINGS TO MALAYS GO VIRAL

MORE GIMMICKS – KAHWIN PUN FREE

Here is a believable video. I hope this is not fake because it has been going viral since a few days ago and no one ha refuted or denied it.

Th government is going to pay for the wedding expenses of wedding couples. It sounds like it is for Malays / Muslims only. The non Malays can continue paying the taxes that will sustain such ‘free treats’.

anyway lets listen to this guy:

So the government will pay for the wedding costumes and each couple can bring along 100 wedding guests. According to the video the food catering and venue will all be paid by the government.



So more freebies are being thrown at the Malay / Muslim voters (yes I call them voters) because the government has failed to make so many of them self sufficient or be able to afford their own weddings.

So the rest of the hardworking taxpayers have to foot this latest gimmick. Just to win votes. Thats what it is.

Somehow I am reminded of Sri Lanka and Lebanon.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

