SEE CHEE HOW ‘HONOR’ HIS AGREEMENT? – WONG SOON KOH MUST BE DREAMING – PKR FROG & NOW PSB FROG, CHEE HOW IS JUST ANOTHER DESPICABLE PARTY-HOPPER – & CAN BE EXPECTED TO REEL OFF A THOUSAND EXCUSES WHY HE JUMPED SHIP

PETALING JAYA: See Chee How must honour the terms of his agreement with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and vacate his Batu Lintang state legislative assembly seat immediately, says Wong Soon Koh.

The PSB president revealed today that as its candidate in the Sarawak state elections last December, See signed a contract that required him to quit from the state assembly if he chose to resign from the party having won the seat under the PSB ticket.

He said See’s resignation from the party, as announced by Sarawak state assembly Speaker Asfia Awang Nasar earlier today, would mean he must now vacate his seat.

“See is fully aware of the commitments, both oral and written, that he had given to PSB before he was selected to be the PSB candidate for Batu Lintang,” Wong said in a statement.

Noting that See was a senior lawyer, Wong said the now independent assemblyman knew what he committed to in writing before he was chosen as a candidate for the state constituency.

“As a matter of principle, PSB will avail itself of all necessary actions and remedies in respect of the commitments made by See.”

Aside from vacating his seat, Wong said the agreement also included an undertaking to compensate the party if See quit the party after enjoying the benefit of PSB’s resources in getting elected.

“See is fully aware of the support and resources given to him by PSB as well as its supporters,” he said. FMT

