MONDAY D-DAY FOR ZURAIDA & FROGS – HOW CYNICAL OF UMNO-BN TO TAKE IN PBM – PERHAPS UMNO JUST WANTS TO RAISE ITS NUMBER OF MPs AGAINST PN OR PAKATAN – BUT COME GE15, CAN ZURAIDA & CO EVEN RETAIN THEIR SEATS?

IPOH: Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) will accept whatever decision Barisan Nasional (BN) makes in regard to its application to join the coalition, said party president-designate Zuraida Kamaruddin.

Zuraida said the decision was expected to be known after the BN Supreme Council meeting on Monday.

“PBM is in high spirits because judging from experience, we can handle any eventuality,” she told reporters after opening the Perak PBM state office here today.

BN deputy chairman Mohamad Hasan had earlier said that the PBM application would have to be decided by the BN Supreme Council, based on the consensus of all its component parties.

Zuraida, who is plantation industries and commodities minister, said PBM had candidates with good records of service to the people to face the 15th general election (GE15).

She said people would no longer be voting for elected representatives based on their party but would be looking at their capability and service record.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

