NO ROOM FOR NEGOTIATION? – THEN HOW DOES PKR EXPECT OTHER OPPOSITION PARTIES INCLUDING MUDA TO WORK WITH PAKATAN? – GET SEATS FROM DAP & AMANAH?

Pakatan Harapan is expected to soon make known its position on cooperating with another opposition party for the upcoming 15th general election (GE15).

The coalition’s communications director Fahmi Fadzil does not rule out the possibility that they may be open to accepting Muda into the coalition.

However, he said no decision has been made on seat distribution.

PKR has decided to contest all seats it won in the 2018 general election and this is non-negotiable, even with Muda, he said.

“The way I look at it, there is room (for Muda to join Harapan). But PKR has not discussed it. I think we will make an important decision soon,” he was quoted by Berita Harian as saying.

“We focus on the seats we won and we will contest in these seats again, including the parliamentary seats in Ampang, Gombak, Tebrau, Batu Pahat, and Segamat,” said Fahmi, who is PKR’s Lembah Pantai MP.

The above seats are held by ex-PKR lawmakers who left the party, resulting in the fall of the 22-month Pakatan Harapan federal administration in 2020.

Elaborating further, Fahmi said Harapan has mainly discussed the distribution of 52 seats previously contested by ex-coalition partner Bersatu, adding that negotiations are not finalised.

“The discussion is getting more lively among the leaders and it is not unlikely we will make an announcement soon,” he said.

Muda, a youth-centric political party formed by former youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman in September 2020, is set to contest in the next general election.

On July 30, Muda established a candidate selection committee to identify qualified individuals for seats the party intends to contest in the next polls.

