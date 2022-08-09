WILL ‘TWO HORNS & A TAIL’ UMNO-BN OPEN THE DOOR TO ZURAIDA’S PBM NEXT WEEK – AND UNLOCK AN EXODUS OF MPs, MOSTLY FROM AZMIN CARTEL, OUT OF BERSATU – DEALING AN INDIRECT DEATH BLOW TO ARCH-FOE MUHYIDDIN & CO

BN to decide next week on PBM’s application, says Tok Mat

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional will make a decision next week on Parti Bangsa Malaysia’s (PBM) application to join the coalition, says deputy chairman Mohamad Hasan.

Mohamad said the decision would be made at a BN Supreme Council meeting and it must be a unanimous agreement from the four BN component parties, Utusan Malaysia reported.

“Decisions in BN are made based on consensus, (where) all component parties have to agree. (Therefore, PBM) should wait until the meeting takes place,” said the Umno deputy president.

“Discussions will take place during the meeting and all sides have to agree. If one party disagrees, then nothing can be done.”

On Aug 3, Zuraida Kamaruddin, PBM’s president-designate, said the party had applied to join BN about three weeks ago. However, there has been no response yet from the coalition.

Mohamad, better known as Tok Mat, said Zuraida had approached him early last month to express PBM’s desire to be part of BN.

“I had also told (her) that BN’s decisions are not made by Umno alone. Therefore, I told her to write a letter to the BN chairman so that the (application) will be considered during the coalition’s meeting.”

Mohamad said several other parties were also interested to join the coalition, though they have been told to be part of the Friends of BN grouping first since they did not have elected representatives.

The Rantau assemblyman said it was a different case with PBM since the party had elected representatives.

MKINI

.