HACKERS THUMB NOSE AT ISMAIL SABRI – AFTER HACKING HIS TELEGRAM ACCOUNTS, SAIFUDDIN ABDULLAH THE NEXT TO GET ATTACKED!

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has lodged a report with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) on his personal Telegram and Signal accounts being hacked by irresponsible parties.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) , in a statement on Tuesday (Aug 9), stated that it believed the accounts were used for fraudulent criminal activities and advised those who received messages from the accounts concerned to ignore them and report to the authorities.

“Any individual who receives a message from the accounts should ignore it as it is a fake message from an individual impersonating as the Prime Minister.

“Anyone who has fallen victim of financial and other fraud, should lodge a report report immediately to PDRM and SKMM,” according to the statement. – Bernama

Saifuddin Abdullah’s Telegram account gets hacked too

KUALA LUMPUR: The Telegram account of Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah was on Monday (Aug 8) night hacked by irresponsible parties several hours after the personal Telegram account of the Prime Minister was hit.

Saifuddin in announcing the matter via a Twitter post said the party which hacked his account had also abused his name and picture through the application.

“Whoever receives any message from my Telegram has been advised to ignore and report them to the authorities,” according to the tweet.

