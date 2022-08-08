‘IT’S MY RESPONSIBILITY TO BE DPM’ – IS THAT WHAT THICK-SKINNED AZMIN IS SAYING? – ‘IF WE ARE WEAK, THE GOVT WILL BE WEAK. SO IT IS MY RESPONSIBILITY TO ENSURE THAT THE CURRENT GOVT REMAINS STRONG’

SERDANG: Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has sidestepped questions about reportedly being chosen as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) sole pick for the deputy prime minister’s post.

The International Trade and Industry Minister said the present government was committed in its agenda to push for economic recovery and to manage the Covid-19 pandemic more effectively.

“I would like to remind you that the present government is a coalition government and not just based on one party, and Perikatan Nasional is one of the biggest components of it.

“So when my colleagues and I stress that we are responsible to strengthen the government, it means we want it to make it stronger.

“If we are weak, the government will be weak.

“So it is my responsibility to ensure that the current government remains strong,” he told reporters at a programme at the Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro-tourism Exhibition (Maha) 2022 on Monday (Aug 8).

Speculation has been rife that Bersatu had proposed Azmin as deputy prime minister.

