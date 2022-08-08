HADI LEADING PAS TO ITS DOOM, SAYS EX-MINISTER – YET IF PAS CHIEF HAD CHOSEN TO STICK WITH UMNO INSTEAD OF ‘MOSQUITO PARTY’ BERSATU, PAS MAY FACE AN EVEN WORSE DEATH – IN THE 11TH HOUR OF GE15, PAS CAN EXPECT TO BE BACKSTABBED BY UMNO – PLUNGING ITS SEATS INTO UTTER CONFUSION

Hadi wrong to choose Bersatu over Umno, says ex-PAS man

The decision by PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang (right) to work with Muhyiddin Yassin has not benefited the Islamic party, says Khairuddin Aman Razali. 

KUALA LUMPUR: PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang is wrong to work with Muhyiddin Yassin-led Bersatu instead of Umno, says a former leader of the Islamic party.

Kuala Nerus MP Khairuddin Aman Razali said Hadi should have worked on strengthening its cooperation with Umno instead. He described Bersatu as a “small party” that depended on the strength of others.

He said Hadi should have made use of PAS’ “restored” relationship with Umno to form a stronger alliance, following the formalisation of Muafakat Nasional (MN) in September 2019.

PAS should be relying on Umno as one of the pillars of the MN pact aimed at uniting the ummah, rather than Bersatu, the former Cabinet minister said.

“I’m confident that if the PAS president defended (the party’s) relationship with Umno, Bersatu would have acceded to it because they’re a small party, they depend on PAS,” he said.

Khairuddin also claimed that there were other PAS leaders who shared the same sentiments on PAS working with Bersatu, but said they only opted to speak internally.

“When decisions are made by the party, they just fall in line, saying it’s the party’s right to work with Bersatu. I disagreed, so I left. That’s all,” he said.

Khairuddin was sacked as secretary of the PAS Syura Council on Feb 11. He had been expelled from the party’s central committee a month earlier.

He resigned from PAS in March to become an independent MP.

