BOMBSHELL – AMPHIBIOUS LANDINGS THE NEXT ‘DRILL’ IF U.S. & TAIWAN PERSIST, THUNDERS OUT CHINA REPORT – AS U.S. SCURRIES OFF NEXT TO AFRICA AFTER FAILING TO FORM A NEW ‘COLD WAR CLUB’ IN ASIA AGAINST BEIJING & MOSCOW – ‘AMPHIBIOUS LANDING SHIPS, AMPHIBIOUS ASSAULT SHIPS, AIR-CUSHIONED LANDING CRAFT & AMPHIBIOUS ARMORED VEHICLES COULD JOIN EXERCISES IN THE FUTURE’

Business, Politics | August 8, 2022 11:40 am by | 0 Comments

PLA bomber formations cross Taiwan Straits from two directions in latest drills

Lockdown exercises speed up reunification process, rehearse real operation: experts

The last day of scheduled military exercises around Taiwan island by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on Sunday featured island saturation attack drills and bomber deterrence flights in the Straits, a move experts said formed a powerful deterrence to “Taiwan independence” secessionists and external interference forces, greatly promoted the reunification process, and rehearsed a potential real operation.

If “Taiwan independence” secessionists and external interference forces continue to provoke, such exercises could become routine and feature amphibious landing drills in the future, analysts believed.

The PLA Eastern Theater Command on Sunday proceeded with the plan and continued realistic combat-scenario joint exercises in the sea and air space around the island of Taiwan, focusing on testing the troops’ joint land attack and long-range air strike capabilities, the PLA Eastern Theater Command said in a press release on the day.

During the exercises, several batches of multiple types of warplanes attached to the PLA Eastern Theater Command Air Force conducted systematic island attack drills, with the focus being honing the joint land attack and long-range air strike capabilities, said the PLA Eastern Theater Command.

A video released by the PLA Eastern Theater Command shows that the H-6K bomber, the JH-7A fighter bomber, the J-16 fighter jet and the Su-30 fighter jet are among warplane types involved in the drills.

Fully loaded with live ammunition, several bombers and fighter bombers of the Air Force took off one by one, entered combat formations, and launched standoff, saturation strike exercises with various types of precision munitions, jointly with the Army’s long-range rocket artillery and the Rocket Force’s conventional missiles.

The bombers and fighter bombers were supported by early warning aircraft, electromagnetic warfare aircraft, fighter jets and the Navy’s warships at sea, which provided air defense suppression, early warning and detection as well as electromagnetic jamming.

After completing the mock strike mission, several bomber formations flew across the Taiwan Straits from north to south and from south to north simultaneously, carrying out a deterrence mission around the island jointly with other PLA services and branches.

The drills honed the troops’ capabilities in accurately destroying vital island targets, said Zhang Zhi, department head of a staff under the PLA Eastern Theater Command Air Force.

The exercises from Thursday to Sunday demonstrated that the PLA can not only accurately hit targets from a long distance, but also push close and hard to the targets, Fu Qianshao, a Chinese mainland military aviation expert, told the Global Times on Sunday.

Procedures and tactics practiced in the exercises and experiences gained from the drills are very valuable, analysts said, calling the event a rehearsal for a potential reunification-by-force operation. They said that the drills, a powerful response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s provocative visit to Taiwan island on Tuesday that violated China’s sovereignty, deterred “Taiwan independence” secessionists and external interference forces, and greatly promoted the progress of national reunification.

While the drills, surrounding the island of Taiwan with six exercise zones and essentially locking the island down with a blockade since Thursday noon, were scheduled to conclude at Sunday noon, experts said that the PLA could make the drills routine if secessionists and external interference forces continue to provoke.

Fu said that the PLA is expected to continue to practice different tactics and combat elements, including amphibious landing.

Neutralizing as many threats as possible with long-range artillery, missiles, combined with naval and air strikes, as well as securing air superiority and control of the sea were practiced in the drills from Thursday to Sunday. These steps will secure paths and minimalize coastal resistance for the following amphibious landing forces, a Chinese mainland military expert who requested anonymity told the Global Times.

Amphibious landing ships, amphibious assault ships, air-cushioned landing craft and amphibious armored vehicles could join exercises in the future, the expert said.  GLOBAL TIMES

Blinken kicks off trip to Africa, ‘unable to form a new Cold War club’ to counter Russia, China

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at Lanseria International Airport in Johannesburg on August 7, 2022.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at Lanseria International Airport in Johannesburg on August 7, 2022.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in South Africa on Sunday, beginning his trip to Africa that is widely described by the US media outlets as a renewed effort to bring back allies and a revival of Cold War-style politics. Although in an attempt to counter the influence of China and Russia, the US is unable to form a new club to achieve its goal of containing the two countries, considering the significant cooperation between China and Africa and Russia’s deep engagement with the region, analysts said. 

Besides, African countries like South Africa, which still have fresh memories of the Cold War and focus more on their domestic issues like economic recovery, are expected to adopt a more balanced and pragmatic stance by avoiding picking a side between major powers, they noted.

Blinken is expected to deliver a major speech on Monday on US strategy toward sub-Saharan Africa, according to US media reports. This is the second visit of the top US diplomat to the region following his trip to Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal in November 2021, and it is considered as “playing catch-up” to counter the growing influence of Russia and China in the region.

Blinken’s trip comes on the heels of that of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s trip to the region, who just wrapped up a visit to Egypt, Ethiopia, Uganda and the Republic of Congo. “We’re back to Cold War-style strategic diplomacy,” in which superpowers try to convince African countries that their narrative is the right one, and vie for their support, The New York Times reported on Sunday, citing analysts.

During the Cold War period, the West and the Soviet Union tried to gain allies or proxies in the developing world, and African economic and political development was hindered as a result, the US media said.

Since US President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, he appeared to adopt some measures in correcting the disdainful attitude of his predecessor toward Africa, vowing to work together with African countries and expressing mutual respect as well as solidarity. While the White House announced in July it will hold a major summit for leaders from across the continent in December, the administration is poised to unveil a new strategy on the continent, aiming at reviving US engagement and competing with China and Russia, US media reported.

Blinken will launch the US strategy for sub-Saharan Africa and lead a US delegation to the US-South Africa Strategic Dialogue, Ned Price, US Department of State spokesperson, said in a tweet on Sunday.

Although South Africa has close ties with Western countries like the US and the UK, it is unrealistic to expect the African country to become a new part of the US-led West’s “friends circle” to counter China, Huang Lizhi, lecturer from School of African Studies with the Beijing Foreign Studies University, told the Global Times on Sunday.

“South Africa has multi-dimensions in its identity. It has a long history of engaging with the US and the UK, leaving positive or negative legacies. At the same time, the country is also one of the major emerging countries, keeping active interaction with China and being an important part of BRICS,” Huang said.

On whether South Africa would face any political pressure over its close partnership with China and Russia, Siyabonga Cwele, Ambassador of South Africa to China, told the Global Times in an exclusive interview in June that South Africa pursues an independent foreign policy.

“Our approach is that we believe in peace, we believe in resolving any conflict through peaceful means, and we believe in the supremacy of the UN system, which is governing all of us through agreed rules that we should all respect,” he said, adding that BRICS countries have common ideas about focusing on peace and growth.

Climate change, the food crisis and health will be topics of discussion for Blinken’s meeting on Monday with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor, according to media reports.

In response to some media reports which speculated whether African countries, such as South Africa, will “condemn” Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, some Chinese experts said rather than taking sides between major powers, African countries care much more about solving their own problems.

“Africa is facing three major crises – the food crisis, financial crisis and energy crisis. Lavrov recently affirmed Russian grain exports to the continent, and that is what Africa needs,” He Wenping, director of the African Studies Section at the Institute of West Asian and African Studies under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Sunday. African countries uphold diplomatic approaches based on their own interests, she said.

Experts noted that as the governing African National Congress members will choose their party leader and hence the presidential nominee in December, the major focus of the political elites in South Africa will be on domestic issues and economic recovery.

“Also, many South African politicians still have a fresh memory about the impact of the Cold War, which makes them understand that they need pragmatic positions in face of major powers,” Huang said. GLOBAL TIMES

China launches long-range airstrike drills around Taiwan on fourth day of military exercises

The army of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) conducts long-range live-fire drills in the Taiwan Strait, Aug. 4, 2022. The Eastern Theater Command on Thursday conducted joint combat exercises and training around the Taiwan Island on an unprecedented scale. Photo:Xinhua

The army of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) conducts long-range live-fire drills in the Taiwan Strait, Aug. 4, 2022. The Eastern Theater Command on Thursday conducted joint combat exercises and training around the Taiwan Island on an unprecedented scale. Photo:Xinhua

(CNN)Chinese forces took part in drills focused on land attacks and long-range airstrikes around Taiwan on Sunday, its military said, on what was expected to be the final day of extensive exercises rolled out in response to a visit to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese military said on Sunday around noon local time that it conducted live-fire drills in the waters and airspace around Taiwan “as planned.”
“The drills focused on joint fire land strikes and long-range air strike capabilities,” the command said in a statement posted to its official account on the social media platform Weibo, without specifying whether the drills have ended.
The exercises, planned to take place in six zones around the island, began Thursday and were scheduled to last until Sunday at noon local time in Beijing, Chinese state media reported.
Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said that as of 5 p.m. local time on Sunday, 66 Chinese warplanes and 14 Chinese vessels were detected operating around the Taiwan Strait.
Among the 22 jets entering the airspace around Taiwan, 12 crossed the median line, the statement read.
The ministry previously called the drills a “simulated attack against the main island of Taiwan and Taiwan’s naval vessels” — a slight dial-up of language from Saturday when it said that Chinese military drills around the island could be a “possible simulated attack.”
China announced the drills — whose scale marks a significant escalation from past activities — within an hour of the arrival of Pelosi and a congressional delegation in Taiwan on Tuesday evening. The stop, which was expected but not announced beforehand, was part of a larger Asia tour.

Chinese officials had repeatedly warned Washington of unspecified repercussions in the lead-up to the expected trip. In addition to the drills, Beijing also launched a raft of diplomatic penalties, including canceling future phone calls between Chinese and US defense leaders and suspending bilateral climate talks.

The Chinese Communist Party views self-governing Taiwan as its territory, despite never having controlled it, and has long vowed to “reunify” the island with the Chinese mainland — by force if necessary.

The previous days’ drills had seen a number of air and maritime operations around the island, including the launch of 11 ballistic missiles on Thursday — some of which flew over the island of Taiwan and landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone. That marked the first time China had sent missiles over the island.

On Saturday, 14 vessels and 20 planes operated by the Chinese military were detected around the strait, according to Taiwan’s Defense Ministry. Of the 20 aircraft, 14 crossed the median line, it added.

On Friday, 68 Chinese warplanes were reported in the Taiwan Strait, according to the ministry. Of those, 49 entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone — a buffer of airspace commonly referred to as an ADIZ. That was just a few planes short of the record set last year when 56 Chinese warplanes entered the ADIZ on the same day.

Taiwan’s Premier Su Tseng-chang on Sunday reiterated Taiwan’s condemnation of the drills.

“Not only Taiwan but other countries in the region as well as freedom-loving countries like the US and so on have vehemently protested and condemned China’s arrogant military operations disrupting regional peace and stability,” he said during a press engagement.

“We call on the Chinese government to not flex its military muscles and disrupt regional peace.”

A US National Security Council spokesperson on Saturday called China’s recent military activities around Taiwan a “significant escalation in China’s efforts to change the status quo.”

“They are provocative, irresponsible, and raise the risk of miscalculation,” the spokesperson said. “They are also at odds with our long-standing goal of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, which is what the world expects.”

US allies have also come forward to condemn China’s actions, including in a joint statement issued Friday by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa following their meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Cambodia.

The diplomats “condemned (China’s) launch of ballistic missiles,” including those the Japanese government said landed in its exclusive economic zone, for “raising tension and destabilizing the region,” and called on China “to immediately cease the military exercises,” according to the statement released by the US State Department.

China hit back on Saturday evening, with its embassy in Australia calling the US “the biggest saboteur and destabilizer of peace in the Taiwan Strait” and disputing the “legal basis” for Japan‘s claims regarding the missile landings.

“China is the victim of political provocation from the US. The actions taken by the Chinese government to safeguard state sovereignty and territorial integrity and curb the separatist activities are legitimate and justified,” a statement from the embassy read. CNN

GLOBAL TIMES / CNN

.

Copyright © 2022 | Malaysia Chronicle