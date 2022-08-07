ANTHONY LOKE GONE BONKERS AGAIN? – NOW DAP WILLING TO WORK WITH UMNO TO FORM NEXT GOVT – WHOSE UMNO? ISMAIL SABRI’S OR DOES HE MEAN NAJIB & ZAHID TOO? AREN’T THEY THE SAME? IS ANTHONY ASKING TO BE BACKSTABBED AGAIN? – ‘DAP WANT REFORMS, GOOD GOVERNANCE, INTEGRITY IN GOVT, FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION’ – HAS UMNO GIVEN ANY INDICATION IT’S WILLING TO CHANGE? CAN A LEOPARD CHANGE ITS SPOTS?

Well I am taking both this news from Malaysia Sentinel as well as the video of PM Ismail Sabri at face value. I hope both are good (and not fake).

First is the news about the DAP.

DAP Sec Gen Anthony Loke says DAP willing to work with UMNO to form Govt as “anything is possible in politics”.

However, any collaboration, only after next General Election(OSTB : Except for the MoU signed last year and which will likely be renewed this year. So Budget 2023 will be approved this October as well. No worries for PM Ismail Sabri.) He said Malaysia undergone drastic change since 2018 General Election absence of a single dominant party.

collaborations between different parties to form govt more likely.

DAP and PH cooperated with UMNO on MoU

“I will not rule out anything because all parties must be agenda based,” he said

“DAP want reforms, good governance, integrity in govt, fight against corruption”(OSTB : The question is who shall be the next Prime Minister? And when will the next general elections be held? If DAP and UMNO can agree NOW to work together it does not matter whether they will work together BEFORE or AFTER the next general elections. Once you are friendly parties then you are friendly parties.

Such a friendly statement by the DAP gives UMNO much breathing space because if Bersatu pulls out of the coalition supporting UMNO/BN (as per the video below) then the DAP can easily step in with their 42 seats in Parliament and replace Bersatu. (Bro Wan Saiful Wan Jan I hope you are reading this).

So there will also be no real hurry to hold the General Elections. They can go full term until next year. But the economy will most likely get worse. The longer you postpone the general elections the worse the situation will become. If the support for UMNO/BN drops it will also not be good for the DAP to announce that you can work with UMNO. They are weakening.



The other question is who will the DAP negotiate with on the UMNO side? Dont tell me the DAP will negotiate with Zahid Hamidi? You must be joking.

Not only is Zahid facing numerous corruption charges in Court but Liew Chin Tong has made it plain that Zahid was in charge when that ship contract was awarded. So how? Takkan you want to negotiate with the same fellow now? But of course Zahid will be super excited. He has only one thing on his mind.



What about Brader Anwar? UMNO will not accept Brader Anwar even as Minister of anything. So is this a small step for Anthony Loke but a giant step for the DAP? They are ready to dump Brader Anwar?



Anything is possible in politics. There are no permanent friends, no permanent enemies.

If the DAP and UMNO can work together, saya sokong. It will represent another great big breaking of the ice for multi racial politics in Malaysia.

As I keep repeating we need new policies. The old policies must be changed.



Now here is a video of the PM Ismail Sabri:



As you can see the PM is quite cool and relaxed while answering the question about Bersatu and PN pulling out of the coalition.If they pull out there must be a general election. If they do not pull out there will be no need to have a general election.



Well with Anthony Loke’s statement above, it looks like more options are available now.