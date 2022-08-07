EX-IGP HAMID BADOR GETS MARRIED

Former IGP ties the knot

PETALING JAYA: Former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador has married a police officer.

It is learnt that the 64-year-old Abdul Hamid married DSP Fazreena Abdul Karim, who is attached to the Police Museum during a ceremony on Saturday (Aug 6).

Photos of the wedding ceremony have since gone viral.

Abdul Hamid was appointed as the IGP on May 4, 2019 before retiring last year.

He handed over the reins to Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

ANN

