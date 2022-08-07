‘SNEAKY’ AZMIN CAUSING TROUBLE AGAIN? – PAS & OTHER BERSATU LEADERS START TO SPEAK UP – DENY PN WITHDRAWING SUPPORT FOR ISMAIL SABRI GOVT – BUT NOW THAT AZMIN CAN’T GET THE DPM POST HE CRAVES, WILL HE JUMP SHIP FROM BERSATU TO ZURAIDA’S ‘MULTIRACIAL’ PARTY?
Bersatu, which is clamouring for the deputy premiership, is said to have nominated International Trade and Industry Minister Azmin Ali to the post.
According to a party source, Azmin is the only candidate nominated by Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin to fill the vacancy as previously agreed.
However, the source said Putrajaya would find Azmin’s nomination difficult to accept.
“Bersatu has nominated Azmin as the candidate for deputy prime minister as previously agreed upon by the prime minister regarding the position.
“Azmin is the only candidate nominated by Bersatu for that post. I’m made to understand that the president (Muhyiddin) has informed Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob of this.
“However, it has been stalled since we couldn’t meet the prime minister,” the source told Malaysiakini.
On July 28, Perikatan Nasional voiced disappointment towards the prime minister, saying that he has failed to fulfil certain terms in the agreement between the coalition.
Its secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin had said PN would send a delegation to meet the Ismail Sabri to discuss the implementation of those terms.
It is understood that Bersatu has been promised a deputy prime minister’s post in the cabinet line-up.
Yesterday, Ismail Sabri reportedly said he has met Hamzah and PN treasurer Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.
On that matter, the source claimed Ismail Sabri found it difficult to accept Azmin as his deputy.
“I’ve been made to understand that it is difficult to accept Azmin as deputy prime minister. If he appoints Azmin, Umno will be angry.
“Umno members and leaders will reject Azmin, so the impact will be huge if the prime minister opts to accept Azmin,” the source said. – MKINI
Perikatan will continue to support prime minister for political stability, says Bersatu VP
SERDANG — Perikatan Nasional (PN) is committed to continue supporting the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for the sake of political stability in the country, said Bersatu vice-president Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee.
“The mandate period of the 14th general election (GE14) will end in May next year, so we have given our commitment to continue supporting the Prime Minister (Ismail Sabri) and this government. This is to ensure continued political stability in the country until the GE is called,” said Ronald, who is also a member of the PN supreme council.
He said this when met by reporters after launching Laman Padi and the SMART SBB logo and Rice Information Management System (RIMS), Ladang’57, which is Horeca Fragrant Rice and 3FR SOP Manual, in conjunction with the Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro-tourism Exhibition (MAHA) 2022 at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) here today.
PN comprises Bersatu, PAS, Gerakan, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) and Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP).
In Kuala Terengganu, PAS vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said talk that PN was mulling to withdraw support for the government was merely the view of certain quarters.
The Terengganu Mentri Besar said in fact the PAS-led state government was planning to implement more things together with the federal government.
He was speaking to reporters after the launch of the 2022 Terengganu-level National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign at Wisma Darul Iman today. — Bernama