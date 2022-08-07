Bersatu, which is clamouring for the deputy premiership, is said to have nominated International Trade and Industry Minister Azmin Ali to the post.

According to a party source, Azmin is the only candidate nominated by Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin to fill the vacancy as previously agreed.

However, the source said Putrajaya would find Azmin’s nomination difficult to accept.

“Bersatu has nominated Azmin as the candidate for deputy prime minister as previously agreed upon by the prime minister regarding the position.

“Azmin is the only candidate nominated by Bersatu for that post. I’m made to understand that the president (Muhyiddin) has informed Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob of this.

“However, it has been stalled since we couldn’t meet the prime minister,” the source told Malaysiakini.

On July 28, Perikatan Nasional voiced disappointment towards the prime minister, saying that he has failed to fulfil certain terms in the agreement between the coalition.

Its secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin had said PN would send a delegation to meet the Ismail Sabri to discuss the implementation of those terms.

Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin

It is understood that Bersatu has been promised a deputy prime minister’s post in the cabinet line-up.

Yesterday, Ismail Sabri reportedly said he has met Hamzah and PN treasurer Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

On that matter, the source claimed Ismail Sabri found it difficult to accept Azmin as his deputy.

“I’ve been made to understand that it is difficult to accept Azmin as deputy prime minister. If he appoints Azmin, Umno will be angry.

“Umno members and leaders will reject Azmin, so the impact will be huge if the prime minister opts to accept Azmin,” the source said. – MKINI

