WANT TO TOPPLE ISMAIL SABRI? – GO AHEAD, PUAD TELLS ‘UNWANTED & UNNEEDED’ BERSATU TO BOW OUT FROM GOVT – AMID THREATS FROM PN QUARTERS THEY MIGHT WITHDRAW FROM FEDERAL GOVT

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu should bow out from the government and seek a fresh mandate from the voters in the next general election (GE15), Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi said.

He said the party’s honour had been sullied after Bersatu MPs were ordered not to take part in the parliamentary debate on the anti-hopping bill. However, all Bersatu MPs present voted for the bill.

“Bersatu’s honour has been sullied. They will definitely go into GE15 feeling unwanted and unneeded because of the past actions of many of its elected representatives.

“It will suffer the same fate as Pejuang in the Johor polls in the coming election. Maybe many candidates will also lose their deposits,” he said in a Facebook post.

Speculation has been rife that Perikatan Nasional (PN) is planning to leave the government because Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has not kept his promise of offering the post of deputy prime minister to Bersatu.

Earlier, PN secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin said PN had decided to send a delegation to meet Ismail. This came after revelations that Ismail had signed an agreement with the Muhyiddin Yassin-led coalition before his appointment as the ninth prime minister in August 2021.

Hamzah was slated to meet Ismail on Thursday, but the prime minister allegedly cancelled the meeting at the last minute, according to Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan.

On PAS, Puad said the party would be better off with Muafakat Nasional, a political pact it struck with Umno.

He said if PAS does not do the right thing, it would also lose big in the coming polls.

