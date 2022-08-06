U.S. & THE WEST SUDDENLY GO BLIND, DEAF & DUMB – ZELENSKY USING OWN CITIZENS AS HUMAN SHIELDS, REVEALS AMNESTY REPORT – ‘BEING IN A DEFENSIVE POSITION DOES NOT EXEMPT UKRAINIAN MILITARY FROM RESPECTING INTERNATIONAL LAW’
‘Ukraine putting civilians at risk’, says Amnesty report; Zelensky hits back
- In its report, Amnesty International said that being in a defensive position did not exempt the Ukrainian military from respecting international humanitarian law.
Amnesty had listed incidents when Ukrainian forces appeared to have exposed civilians to danger in 19 towns and villages in the Kharkiv, Donbas and Mykolaiv regions.
It said in its report the tactics “in no way justify Russia’s indiscriminate attacks”, and some Russian “war crimes” including in the city of Kharkiv were not linked. “We have documented a pattern of Ukrainian forces putting civilians at risk and violating the laws of war when they operate in populated areas,” Amnesty secretary general Agnes Callamard said. “Being in a defensive position does not exempt the Ukrainian military from respecting international humanitarian law.”
Schools have been shut In Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia but were located in civilian neighbourhoods. “We have no say in what the military does, but we pay the price,” the Amnesty report quoted a resident as saying.
Kyiv and Moscow have been at war since early this year as Russia continues its efforts to invade Ukraine.
-https://www.hindustantimes.com/
