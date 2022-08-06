CONGRATS, NURUL & YIN SHAO LOONG! – PERMATANG PAUH MP REMARRIES ANALYST – MAY THE SECOND TIME AROUND BRING YOU BOTH THE HAPPINESS YOU DESERVE!
Anwar’s eldest child Nurul Izzah now wed
PETALING JAYA: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s eldest child Nurul Izzah has got married.
The Permatang Pauh MP, 42, announced on her Facebook Timeline that she has tied the knot with a former Selangor state government official.
Her new husband Yin Shao Loong, 46, had been the strategic communications director in the Selangor state government when International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali was the state mentri besar.
Yin, who is currently a senior research associate with Khazanah Research Institute, has one child from a previous marriage while his new bride has two.
Nurul Izzah was previously married to businessman Raja Ahmad Shahrir Iskandar Raja Salim who is the father of her two children.
Friends and fellow politicians flooded Nurul Izzah’s Facebook Timeline to wish the couple a happy married life.
ANN
