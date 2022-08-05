WHAT TYPE OF MONSTER IS THE U.S.? – AFTER PROVOKING UKRAINE WAR, IT NOW THREATENS FOOD-SCARCE AFRICA, WHERE MILLIONS ARE GOING HUNGRY – ‘AFRICA CAN BUY RUSSIAN GRAIN BUT RISKS ACTION ON OIL,’ SAYS U.S.

Washington’s ambassador to the UN has said that African nations are free to buy grain from Russia but could face consequences if they trade in US-sanctioned commodities such as Russian oil.

“Countries can buy Russian agricultural products, including fertiliser and wheat,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield said at a news conference in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, after a meeting with President Yoweri Museveni.

“We have no sanctions on any agricultural products coming out of Russia,” she added.

“If a country decides to engage with Russia where there are sanctions then they are breaking those sanctions. We caution countries not to break those sanctions because then if they do they stand the chance of having actions taken against them for breaking those sanctions.”

