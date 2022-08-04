A joint statement was issued after Pelosi met South Korea’s National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo in Seoul, during which they expressed concerns over the North’s evolving nuclear and missile threats.

Pelosi arrived in South Korea late yesterday following a brief stop in Taiwan, and met US embassy officials in Seoul earlier on Thursday before talks with Kim and other lawmakers.

She would be the highest-level US official to visit the area after former President Donald Trump, who met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un there in 2019. ― Reuters

GLOBAL TIMES / REUTERS

