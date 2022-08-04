REMEMBER THE BLOOD-CURDLING YELLS OF IBRAHIM ALI’S PERKASA – LOOKS LIKE HIS MENTOR, THE ‘OLD DOG’ MAHATHIR, JUST CAN’T LEARN NEW TRICKS – FORMS MALAY-ONLY COALITION TO FIGHT UMNO IN GE15 – BUT HOW WILL THE NEW ‘GERAKAN TANAH AIR’ FIGHT UMNO? – BETS ARE ON THEY WILL ATTACK THE NON-MALAYS EVEN MORE IN BID TO OUT-MALAY EACH OTHER AT THE NON-MALAYS’ EXPENSE

Dr Mahathir Mohamad has announced the formation of Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA), a loose political group which he will lead that aims to go against Umno in the 15th general election.

At a press conference today, the Pejuang chairperson said the movement will contest 120 parliamentary seats, particularly those won by Umno in the peninsula.

While the movement consists exclusively of Malay and bumiputera, it also aims to fight for the interest of all races.

To a question, Mahathir said the movement will only name its prime minister candidate after the election.

“We don’t have (a prime minister candidate) yet,” he said.

Political parties and NGOs joining the movement include Pejuang, the National Indian Muslim Alliance Party, Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra), and Parti Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se Malaysia.

Mahathir has been appointed as the chairperson of the movement while his son and Pejuang president Mukhriz is also the new deputy chairperson of the movement.

Three other deputy chairpersons are Berjasa president Zamani Ibrahim, Putra president Ibrahim Ali, and Iman president Mohammed Mosin Abdul Razak.

The former prime minister also said over 100 Malay-based NGOs are interested to join the movement. MKINI

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI

