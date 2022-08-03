ZALINA TRAIL GROWS COLD – COPS SAY STILL NO CLUES AFTER GOING TO HER HOUSE 3 TIMES

SHAH ALAM: The police went to the house of missing former newscaster Zalina Shaharah Azman three times in the course of their investigation.

Shah Alam OCPD Asst Comm Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim they last went to her house on July 28, adding that no clues that could help the investigation were found.

The Tracker Dog Unit (K9) and the state police Crime Scene Investigation unit were also sent to the house, he said when contacted on Wednesday (Aug 3).

News emerged on July 18 that Zalina, 58, was reported missing on Nov 29 last year.

Her son Mikhael Norman, 33, lodged a police report after failing to reach her for five days.

The authorities believe that Zalina is still in the country as there was no record of her leaving.

