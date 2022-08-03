DPM ASPIRANT OR NOT, HAMZAH TO MEET ISMAIL SABRI ON AUG 4 – BUT HOW MUCH CAN THE NO.2 POST HELP BERSATU AT GE15?

Hamzah expects to meet PM on Aug 4 to discuss Perikatan agreement

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin says he expects to meet Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Thursday (Aug 4).

This comes following a report that Perikatan Nasional said it would soon be sending a delegation to meet Ismail Sabri to discuss execution of the terms of an agreement it signed with him.

Hamzah, who is also Perikatan component Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) secretary-general, said the meeting should be held on Thursday.

“God willing, I will meet the Prime Minister tomorrow,” he told a press conference on Wednesday (Aug 3) after launching the Aviation Against Trafficking In Persons Conference (AATIP-C) 2022.

On July 28, Perikatan expressed disappointment over what they claimed to be a lack of determination and commitment on the part of the Prime Minister to fulfil what had been agreed between him and Perikatan.

It was also reported that Perikatan chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had inked an agreement with Ismail Sabri in August last year on the appointment of a deputy prime minister from Bersatu.

Muhyiddin resigned as prime minister on Aug 16 last year.

During his speech at AATIP-C, Hamzah also said the general election was near.

“As a politician, one year is quite near. One term is five years and when you are only left with one, it is already considered very near,” he told the press conference later.

Asked about MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan’s remarks during an event on Tuesday (Aug 2) that the 15th General Election would be within one to two months’ time, Hamzah asked reporters to check with Saravanan instead.

“You should ask him (how) he managed to get those one or two months,” said Hamzah, who is also Home Minister.

On Tuesday, Saravanan had said that GE15 should be called “in one or two months’ time”, and he hoped voters would vote for “B” – for “bijaksana”, or wisdom.

At a press conference later, Saravanan downplayed his statement about the election timeframe, saying that GE15 can be called at any time.

ANN

.