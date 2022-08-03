A Proud New Malay Culture? – When Royal Malaysia Police Vigorously Kiss The Hand Of Najib, World’s Biggest Crook

Salam is a common way of greeting among Malay-Muslims in Malaysia. In fact, it’s a Malay culture that children kiss the hands of their parents every morning. Likewise, a wife will kiss the hand of her husband before going to work. Even the non-Malay might be shocked when a cute little 5-year-old kid suddenly took his/her hand and kissed it. The beautiful culture is a sign of respect for the elders.

More importantly, it shows the good upbringing of the kids from the parents. However, the question of whether “hand-kissing” is Islamic has been a hot subject. In 2005, newly crowned King Abdullah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has ordered the citizens not to kiss his hands because it was against the teachings of Islam and lowers one’s dignity.

King Abdullah said – “Kissing hands is alien to our values and morals, and is not accepted by free and noble souls. It also leads to bowing, which is a violation of God’s law. The faithful bow to no one but God”. In 2013, the practice of hand-kissing again sparked controversy in Saudi. Some people reject it as a sign of humiliation, while others support it as an act of respect.

And again, 82-year-old King Abdullah insisted that hand-kissing should be rejected – except for parents to honour them. Perhaps the monarch was disgusted after photos of some preachers smiling while having their hands kissed went viral on Twitter. Some argued that only parents or elderly relatives should have their hands kissed as a sign of love and respect.

The Islamic Committee of Saudi Arabia Shura Council said the practice is allowed in certain cases, especially with parents, scholars or governors – as long as it shows an act of respect and not submission. Meaning it must be carefully done only to deserving individuals (except parents for obvious reason). Blindly kissing the hands of every Tom, Dick and Harry does not comply with Islamic law.

In Malaysia, however, the King Abdullah’s decree was rubbished by extremists. Religious radicals like the former Perak Mufti Harussani Zakaria disagreed with the Saudi monarch, insisting that Islam did not prohibit Muslims from kissing the hands of others, including leaders. It was an admission that King Abdullah was correct – hand-kissing is not part of Islamic teachings.

It was like arguing whether making a U-turn is legitimate at a junction which does not show any signboard of it. A motorist who had made the U-turn will argue that it was legal since there was no sign that says U-turn was disallowed, while a police officer will argue that it was illegal because there was no sign that says U-turn was allowed. In Malaysia, the motorist would be slapped with a compound ticket.

Therefore, since Islam does not mention hand-kissing, it means it is against the teachings of Islam. Of course, in a country infamous for its half-baked religious scholars capable of spinning and twisting about anything, there are tonnes of incentives for Malaysian Muftis to declare that hand-kissing is allowed. It allows Malay-Muslims to obediently worship them as well as their political masters.

Yes, not only Malaysia muftis and preachers would feel like a God having their hands kissed, the culture of kissing the hands of the prime minister, ministers, UMNO-Malay politicians, Sultans, King and whatnot over the last 60 years since independence in 1957 has made Malays an object of obedience. By kissing and bowing to politicians, they feel inferior, indebted and grateful – ready for submission.

And thanks to the 60 years of brainwashing along with “Malay feudalism” mentality, a handful of Malay elite is able to continue enriching themselves with positions, power, contracts and projects. That explains why the majority of Malays still shamelessly idolize former Prime Minister Najib Razak, even though he has been sent to 12 years in prison.

But a recent photo of an officer of the Royal Malaysia Police kneeling and kissing the hand of Najib has taken the culture to a new embarrassing level. The job of the police force is to hunt down criminals and arrest crooks. It was an insult to the Malay culture when a police officer reduced himself to bowing to the world’s biggest crook, vigorously holding and kissing his corrupted hand instead.

While the notorious Royal Malaysia Police is known as one of the most corrupted institutions in the country, does it have not an ounce of shame for openly kissing the hand of a convicted criminal it is supposed to despise and combat? Malaysia is the only country in the world where the police is proudly kissing criminals. Even if the police eagerly wanted to kiss Najib, at least change the uniform first.

It’s a disgrace to the Agong (King) to watch how the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is worshipping a crook. Perhaps the police officer was inspired after Mr Najib was invited to dine and wine with the King at the Palace for a special dinner during Ramadan on April 18, where the crook was seated at the high table alongside PM Ismail Sabri, who in turn seated next to the monarch.

Najib Razak, the disgraced former Malaysia leader, is appealing his corruption convictions after being sentenced to 12 years’ jail and fined RM210 million. The High Court delivered the guilty verdict in July 2020 for abuse of power, criminal breach of trust (CBT), and money laundering – all involving RM42 million stolen from SRC International Sdn Bhd (a subsidiary of 1MDB).

His appeal failed in December 2021 after the Court of Appeal upheld the High Court’s decision. Not only all the 3 senior judges had thrown out Najib’s appeal, they also used harsh language, calling the ex-PM’s corruption a “national embarrassment”. Najib now has only one final shot at the Federal Court, the highest court and the final appellate court in the country.

With two courts – High Court and Court of Appeal – and four senior judges unanimously found Najib guilty of corruptions, it’s absolutely disgusting and pathetic to see how the culture of hand-kissing has deteriorated to a deplorable level that an enforcement officer scrambled to bootlick and kiss the hand of an UMNO-Malay crook.

This is precisely why King Abdullah banned hand-kissing. It is against the teachings of Islam to kiss the hand of a corrupt leader. And bowing, let alone kneeling, to a crook like Najib is certainly a violation of God’s law. Even though Islam did not prohibit Muslims from kissing the hands of others, it’s absolutely an insult to the Islam to kiss the hand of the former Thief-in-Chief.

First, the world watched with amazement how crooked Najib celebrated as Bossku (My Boss) by ethnic Malay. Then, the world was amused by the special treatment given by the King to a convicted crook. Now, the world laughed at the sight of the Royal Malaysia Police kneeling and kissing the hand of the despicable ex-premier. What’s next – the Federal Court to free the crook?

FINANCE TWITTER

.