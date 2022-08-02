CHINA RELEASES NOTICE OF ‘IMPORTANT MILITARY EXERCISES’ & ‘LIVE-FIRE DRILLS’ FROM AUG 4 TO AUG 7 – IN WAKE OF PELOSI LANDING

Notice authorized to be released by Xinhua News Agency

BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) — Xinhua News Agency is authorized on Tuesday to release the following notice: from 1200 (Beijing Time) August 4 to 1200 (Beijing Time) August 7, 2022, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army will conduct important military exercises and training activities including live-fire drills in the following maritime areas and their air space bounded by lines joining:

25-15.26N 120-29.20E, 24-50.30N 120-05.45E, 25-04.32N 119-51.22E, 25-28.12N 120-14.30E

26-07.00N 121-57.00E, 25-30.00N 121-57.00E, 25-30.00N 121-28.00E, 26-07.00N 121-28.00E

25-34.00N 122-50.00E, 25-03.00N 122-50.00E, 25-03.00N 122-11.00E, 25-34.00N 122-11.00E

22-56.00N 122-40.00E, 23-38.00N 122-51.00E, 23-38.00N 123-23.00E, 22-56.00N 123-09.00E

21-14.00N 121-33.00E, 21-33.00N 121-18.00E, 21-07.00N 120-43.00E, 20-48.00N 120-59.00E

22-43.00N 119-14.00E, 22-10.00N 119-06.00E, 21-33.00N 120-29.00E, 22-09.00N 120-32.00E

For safety reasons, entering of vessels and aircraft to the above-mentioned sea and air space is prohibited.

