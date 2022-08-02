SWIM HOME, NANCY – U.S. & ITS ‘INSIDER TRADING’ SPEAKER THE BUTT OF JOKES ON SOCIAL MEDIA: CHINA ISSUES FINAL WARNING – AS TAIWANESE ON THE STREETS OF TAIWAN TELL ‘UGLY AMERICAN’ NANCY TO ‘F**K OFF’ – AND EVEN CHINESE AMERICANS TELL WASHINGTON TO STOP POKING FIRE

This is China's Serious Warning against the ill-intensioned visit to Taiwan by #Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House, the United Staed of America pic.twitter.com/ErJ0PulNPD — Lijun [email protected]邢立军 (@xing_lijun) August 2, 2022

When you think Taiwan is not a part of China pic.twitter.com/HuUHfGj29A — Yan Yiqiang (@MAKSIMYQY) August 1, 2022

Nancy Pelosi is putting everyone in a bind by visiting Taiwan https://t.co/RQOtaaI9jn — Bloomberg (@business) August 2, 2022

On the streets of Taiwan “Pelosi, F— off!” pic.twitter.com/KaaMrp3eGt — samirah 🇨🇳🇷🇺 (@SameeraKhan) August 2, 2022

Around 100 anti-war activists and Chinese Americans protested outside of the Federal Building in San Francisco on Mon, urging US House Speaker Nancy #Pelosi to cancel the possible trip to the island of #Taiwan, the San Francisco Standard reported.pic.twitter.com/GOp6jLAXtv — Zhang Meifang张美芳 (@CGMeifangZhang) August 2, 2022

People in Taiwan dont want the ugly American to land and start WWIII#Pelosi pic.twitter.com/cs6kiPS6IP — UkraineNews (@Ukraine66251776) August 2, 2022

Local residents went to the American Institute in Taiwan to protest Pelosi's possible visit. pic.twitter.com/Uy2oYZa1BR — Caoli 曹利 (@Cao_Li_CHN) August 2, 2022

Chinese tanks moving on Fujian beaches in Taiwan proximity as people are out there swimming. pic.twitter.com/Mp7YDq65F6 — Intelsky (@Intel_sky) August 2, 2022

"Former ROC (Taiwan) ambassador to New Zealand" lashes out at Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan! Says, US is putting oil on the fire. Same script as Ukraine. US is pushing Taiwan towards war against China like they did with Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/LfumI7LF53 — Zaid Hamid (@ZaidZamanHamid) August 2, 2022

NOW – TV tower in Moscow: "China, Russia is with you!"pic.twitter.com/BFbYm9JAoB — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 1, 2022

It is time for China and #Taiwan to reunify pic.twitter.com/wOhXYRuTV7 — Chef Gaykwon ☭ (@TerceraVenida) July 21, 2022

Nancy Pelosi is willing to risk starting a war with China so that she can make massive profits on her husband's insider trading deals on computer chips.#Pelosi #Taiwan. pic.twitter.com/wiyR7TZGOc — Veronica Lopez (@Veronic59122266) August 1, 2022

Some Chinese fantasize that Pelosi's plane was shot down, then they made this picture…#Taiwan#TheGreatTranslationMovement #大翻译运动 pic.twitter.com/P0dBVRS7UE — The Great Translation Movement 大翻译运动官方推号 (@TGTM_Official) August 1, 2022

The US banned Hawaiian language, poisons our water, invaded our country, & illegally occupies Hawaii to this day, but speaks of 'supporting Taiwan independence'. My mother's hands were broken for speaking Hawaiian in school, and we are punished TODAY for speaking Hawaiian. pic.twitter.com/rkLLkDh7gl — Silver Spook (@SilverSpookGuy) August 1, 2022

World’s most-tracked plane is US jet that may be carrying Nancy Pelosi

Almost 300,000 users are following every move of “SPAR19”, a US Air Force-operated Boeing C-40C, according to FlightRadar24. Taiwan’s Liberty Times newspaper had earlier reported that Pelosi is expected to arrive at 10.20pm local time via private plane at Songshan airport in Taipei, which also hosts a military base. There is no official confirmation that Pelosi is on the plane. Her potential trip to Taiwan has infuriated Beijing, which views the island as its territory and has warned of consequences if the trip goes ahead. FlightRadar24, a popular aircraft-tracking website, normally has several thousand users following aircraft of interest – including emergency incidents or inaugural flights. The SPAR19 flight took off from Kuala Lumpur’s Subang Airport at approximately 3.40pm, but headed east toward Borneo island instead of northeast to Taiwan. The top 10 most-tracked flights in the world were going to Taiwan, according to FlightRadar24 data. The second most-tracked plane on Tuesday after SPAR19 was a China Airlines flight from Jakarta to Taipei, with almost 20,000 followers. A representative for the flight tracking company couldn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. – – Bloomberg -TWITTER.COM / BLOOMBERG

