U.S. GETS READY TO TRIGGER SECOND PROXY WAR – ALL EYES ON KL, FROM WHERE NANCY PELOSI IS EXPECTED TO MAKE HER STEALTHY DETOUR TO TAIWAN IN BID TO SHAKE OFF WATCHFUL CHINESE EYES – EVEN AS THE ‘REAL’ ZELENSKY STARTS TO SHOW UP – INDEED, THERE IS AN AGENDA AT WORK IN UKRAINE & NOW IN TAIWAN
Planes, ships and missile tests: how Beijing might react to Pelosi’s Taiwan trip
China is conducting military exercises in the South China Sea and Bohai Sea ahead of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s expected visit to Taiwan on Tuesday.
According to announcements from the China Maritime Safety Administration, military training will be conducted in some waters of the South China Sea from Tuesday to Saturday, and entry is prohibited.
Meanwhile, live-fire drills will be carried out in the northern Bohai Sea, where entry is also forbidden, from Monday to Thursday.
Chomsky explains what the US media and political class really mean when they talk about the "China threat": "They will not tolerate the existence of a state that cannot be intimidated and does not follow orders the way Europe does, but pursues its own course. That's the threat." pic.twitter.com/5YyzzQqpRF
— ☀️👀 (@zei_squirrel) August 1, 2022
The drills have been seen as part of the People’s Liberation Army’s efforts to deter Pelosi from visiting self-ruled Taiwan. Beijing said on Monday that it would take “firm and strong measures”, and the PLA’s theatre command overseeing the island has warned “we stand ready to fight”.
With tensions rising on the eve of Pelosi’s anticipated arrival in Taipei, White House national security spokesman John Kirby warned Beijing on Monday not to turn the trip into a crisis or conflict.
Here are some of Beijing’s possible military responses to Pelosi’s visit.
1. Send more warplanes into Taiwan’s air defence zone
NOW – TV tower in Moscow: "China, Russia is with you!"pic.twitter.com/BFbYm9JAoB
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 1, 2022
Four PLA J-16 fighters were spotted in Taiwan’s southwestern air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday, according to the Taiwanese defence ministry.
On Tuesday, China’s Xiamen Airlines issued a notice on its website that it had adjusted some flights because of traffic control issues in Fujian, the southeastern province overlooking the Taiwan Strait.
The PLA might send more warplanes into the ADIZ in the coming days as Pelosi is expected to land on the island as early as Tuesday night and meet Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the United States is deploying military planes and ships closer to Taiwan ahead of the possible visit, Japanese news agency Nikkei Asia reported.
2. Fly across the median line – or even over the island
Wars waged by the US
VS
Wars waged by China pic.twitter.com/iGGHQ9YPYz
— Zhang Heqing张和清 (@zhang_heqing) July 27, 2022
It is also possible that PLA warplanes could be sent across the Taiwan Strait’s median line, a buffer zone the US established in 1954 to prevent a conflict between mainland China and Taiwan. But Beijing denied the existence of that line this year after Taiwan spotted PLA planes crossing it.
China keeps its word. pic.twitter.com/9ozg5KVxcf
— Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) July 28, 2022
Several PLA warplanes flew close to the median line on Tuesday morning, Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources.
Hu Xijin, former editor of the Communist Party’s Global Times newspaper, said Beijing’s warplanes should “accompany” the Pelosi delegation’s planes on any attempted flight to Taiwan and fly over the airport where they would land.
“It will be [Pelosi] who creates the opportunity for PLA fighter jets to fly over the island of Taiwan and opens up a new space for PLA fighter jets to exercise sovereignty over the island of Taiwan,” Hu said.
3. Deploy large warships in waters near the island
Two PLA warships – a type 052D destroyer and a 052A guided missile frigate – have entered the waters east of Taiwan, according to Japan’s defence ministry.
Meanwhile, US aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and amphibious ship USS Tripoli, carrying F-35B Lighting II joint strike fighters, are operating in the vicinity of Taiwan, the US Naval Institute’s USNI News reported on Monday.
4. Conduct missile tests in nearby waters, including the Taiwan Strait
As Pelosi’s plane headed to Singapore, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV broadcast an 81-second video clip showing the PLA’s advanced weapons, such as rocket launch systems and howitzers carrying out high-altitude tests, and fighter jets carrying out training, mid-air refuelling and precision strike drills.
During the 1995-96 Taiwan Strait crisis, Beijing conducted missile tests that landed near the island in a warning to Taipei’s first democratically elected president, Lee Teng-hui, after he visited the US. ANN
US to send $550m worth of weapons to Kyiv
The US has announced a new tranche of weapons for Ukraine’s forces, including ammunition for increasingly important rocket launchers and artillery guns.
The new $550m package will “include more ammunition for the high mobility advanced rocket systems otherwise known as HIMARS, as well as [artillery] ammunition,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.
The assistance includes 75,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition, the Pentagon said in a statement.
ANN / SKY NEWS / TWITTER.COM
.