EXACTLY! NO NEED FOR PENANG TO HOLD SEPARATE STATE ELECTIONS – KON YEOW SAYS DAP-LED GOVT CONFIDENT OF WINNING AGAIN

Penang might not have separate state elections, says CM

SEBERANG PERAI: The Penang state government is expected to call for state elections concurrently if a parliamentary general election is held later this year, chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said today.

Chow said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) state government would have to reassess its earlier position of not having the state elections together with parliamentary elections, depending on the date of the general election.

“We will have to reassess our earlier position, depending on how soon or how late the general election will be called for. If the election is due towards the end of the year, I think … with so few months left, most probably it (state elections) will be held concurrently,” he told reporters.

Chow, who is the Penang DAP chairman, said the party’s earlier stance of not holding concurrent state elections was made many months ago.

He said DAP is confident of retaining power in Penang.

PH holds 33 seats in the 40-member state assembly, comprising DAP (19), PKR (12) and Amanah (2). The remaining seats are held by Bersatu (4), Barisan Nasional (2) and PAS.

As for the 13 Parliament seats, PH holds 11 from DAP (7) and PKR (4), while BN has two seats.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

