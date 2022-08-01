LIGHT PLANE CARRYING AT LEAST 2 PEOPLE CRASHES IN IPOH – FLIGHT INSTRUCTOR KILLED, WHILE ANOTHER RUSHED TO HOSPITAL

A flight instructor was killed while another person was injured in a plane crash in Ipoh, Perak, this evening.

According to information furnished by the Perak Fire and Rescue Department, the 8pm incident saw a light aircraft crash at Jalan Raja Dr Nazrin Shah.

Malaysiakini learned that the injured victim was rushed to the hospital.

A fire department spokesperson said the deceased has been identified as Juffa, 52, while the injured victim was identified as Fikri, 62. MKINI

Light aircraft crashes in Ipoh, two victims trapped

IPOH: At least two victims are believed to be trapped in a light airplane that crashed near Taman Golf here.

A Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said they received a distress call about the incident at 8.10pm.

“Upon arrival at the scene, we saw a small plane that had crashed near a water pump,” he said. ANN