‘AGENT’ APANDI GIVES STATEMENT TO COPS AT MYSTERY LOCATION – OVER POSSIBLE ABUSE OF POWER IN 1MDB PROBE WHEN HE WAS AG – AFTER ANNOUNCING HE HAD SET UP MEETING BETWEEN NAJIB’S FUGITIVE CONFIDANT & THE CURRENT AGC

PETALING JAYA: The police have recorded former attorney general Tan Sri Apandi Ali’s statement.

Police secretary deputy Comm Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saadudin said the process started at 2.30pm and concluded at 3.45pm on Monday (Aug 1).

“The police confirmed that the Special Investigation Unit (USJT) had completed the statement recording of former attorney general Tan Sri Apandi Ali today,” she said in a text message to the media.

No location of where the statement was recorded was given. RELATED STORY: I set up meetings between AGC and Jho Low’s reps, says Apandi

Earlier, scores of reporters waited outside Bukit Aman for Apandi to arrive after DCP Noorsiah said the police would record Apandi’s statement on Monday at 2.30pm on Monday.

The police are taking the statement following a report lodged by Klang MP Charles Santiago over allegations of power abuse in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) case investigation. ANN

Former AG Apandi not at Bukit Aman, giving statement elsewhere, say sources

KUALA LUMPUR: The police are not taking the statement from former attorney general Tan Sri Apandi Ali at Bukit Aman on Monday (Aug 1).

Sources said that the statement, which was supposed to have been recorded at federal police headquarters, would be taken at another location.

Media personnel had been waiting outside Bukit Aman for Apandi since 1.30pm.

Bukit Aman is expected to issue a press statement on the matter.

Previously, police secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said the police would record Apandi’s statement on Monday at 2.30pm.

This follows a report lodged by Klang MP Charles Santiago over allegations of power abuse in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) case investigation. ANN

ANN

.