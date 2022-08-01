BOMBSHELL – WAR IT IS! – NANCY PELOSI DEFIANT, TO VISIT & STAY OVERNIGHT IN TAIWAN – ACCORDING TO U.S. & TAIWANESE OFFICIALS – DESPITE SNEAKY ITINERARY DELIBERATELY LEAVING OUT MENTION OF TAIWAN STOP

The stop — the first for a US House speaker in 25 years — is not currently on Pelosi’s public itinerary and comes at a time when US-China relations are already at a low point.

The Taiwanese official added that she is expected to stay in Taiwan overnight. It is unclear when exactly Pelosi will land in Taipei.

The US official added that defense department officials are working around the clock on monitoring any Chinese movements in the region and securing a plan to keep her safe.

The issue of Taiwan — a self-governing island that China claims as a part of its territory — remains one of the most contentious. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping discussed it at length in a two-hour-and-17-minute phone call on Thursday, as tensions mounted between Washington and Beijing.

“The question of Taiwan is the most sensitive, important core issue in China-US relations,” said Chinese Ambassador to the US Qin Gang at the Aspen Security Forum in July.

Biden said last month that the US military opposed Pelosi visiting Taiwan, though since then has refused to elaborate on the warnings. The White House has said it is up to the House speaker where she travels, and that they have little say in her decision.

Still, administration officials have worked over the past weeks to spell out the risks of a visit to Taiwan in meetings with Pelosi and her team. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently said he’d discussed a visit to Asia with Pelosi.

The administration takes extra care for Pelosi’s security when she travels overseas because she is in the presidential line of succession.

Administration officials are concerned Pelosi’s trip comes at a particularly tense moment, as Xi is expected to seek an unprecedented third term at the upcoming Chinese Communist Party congress. Chinese party officials are expected to begin laying the groundwork for that conference in the coming weeks, putting pressure on the leadership in Beijing to show strength.

Officials also believe the Chinese leadership doesn’t completely grasp the political dynamics in the United States, leading to a misunderstanding over the significance of Pelosi’s potential visit. The officials say China may be confusing Pelosi’s visit with an official administration visit, since she and Biden are both Democrats. Administration officials are concerned that China doesn’t separate Pelosi from Biden much, if at all.

Pelosi has long been a critic of the Chinese Communist Party. She has met with pro-democracy dissidents and the Dalai Lama — the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader who remains a thorn in the side of the Chinese government. In 1991, Pelosi unfurled a black-and-white banner in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square to commemorate victims of the 1989 massacre, which said, “To those who died for democracy.” In recent years, she voiced support for the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

The Chinese embassy to the United States has objected to her expected trip, which was planned for April before Pelosi tested positive for Covid-19, urging members of Congress to tell the speaker not to make it.

“I would say there’s been a full-court press from the Chinese embassy to discourage a trip to Taiwan,” Washington Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen, the co-chair of Congress’ US-China working group, told CNN. “I just don’t think it’s their business to tell us what we ought to be doing. That was my message back.”

Liu Pengyu, spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in the US, responded that his office is in “regular contact” with members of Congress, including Larsen.

“On the Taiwan question, we have made our stance loud and clear,” Pengyu said. “The Embassy is making all our efforts to prevent the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and the stability of China-US relations being damaged by the potential visit of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.”

“We hope serious consequences could be avoided,” he added. “This is in the common interests of both China and the US.”

Many Democrats and Republicans in Congress said it was Pelosi’s right to travel to Taiwan.

“It is Speaker Pelosi’s decision alone on whether or not to travel to Taiwan, not any other country,” said Illinois Republican Rep. Darin LaHood, Larsen’s Republican counterpart on the US-China working group. “In our democratic system — we operate with separate but equal branches of government.”

“It is inappropriate for foreign governments, including the Chinese government, to attempt to influence the ability or the right to travel for the speaker, members of Congress, or other US government officials to Taiwan or anywhere else around the world,” he added.

Other members appeared to be more cautious about the diplomatically sensitive trip.

California Democratic Rep. Judy Chu, the first Chinese American woman elected to Congress, said she has “always supported Taiwan.”

But when asked whether a Taiwan trip now would send the wrong message, Chu said, “You could look at it two ways. One is that the relationships are very strained right now. But on the other hand, you could say maybe that’s when Taiwan also needs to be shown the strength and the support.”

When asked what she thought, she said, “I leave it up to those who are going to make that decision.” CNN

China Repeats Military Would Take Action If Pelosi Visits Taiwan Taiwan media speculate she may visit as soon as Tuesday

Beijing says military ‘won’t sit idly by’ if trip goes ahead

China again warned that its military would take action if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi makes a landmark visit to Taiwan, as speculation mounted in Taipei that she could arrive there as soon as Tuesday. The People’s Liberation Army “won’t sit idly by” if Pelosi visited Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Monday, echoing similar comments made by the Defense Ministry last week. “Her stature as the No. 3 US official means a trip would be highly sensitive,” Zhao told a regular press briefing in Beijing. “As to what measures, let’s wait and see whether she insists on this visit.” Several media outlets in Taiwan reported that Pelosi may meet Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday, without saying where they got the information. Multiple hotels in downtown Taipei had been booked for her delegation, private broadcaster TVBS reported, with one of its reporters saying on Twitter that Pelosi will arrive Tuesday. Speculation has been rife that Pelosi will visit Taiwan this week, risking a heavy-handed response from China, which regards the self-governing island as its territory. China has a range of military options that fall well short of an invasion, and there are few signs Beijing is planning a broader attack. Beijing has responded to past visits by foreign officials with large sorties into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone or across the median line that divides the strait. Pelosi left Taiwan out of the itinerary in a statement on Sunday announcing the Asia trip, which will also includes stops in Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan. The public schedule also didn’t include Indonesia, which is set to host a Group of 20 leaders summit in November. Bloomberg had reported last week that Pelosi would make a stop in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy. Her travels come before China’s leadership usually heads to the seaside town of Beidaihe for an annual summer gathering. President Xi Jinping is just months away from a twice-a-decade Communist Party leadership reshuffle where he’s expected to secure a third term in office, increasing the political stakes. The timing means Xi can’t afford to look weak in response to what Beijing views as foreign interference in its affairs. China held live-fire military drills over the weekend off the coast of Fujian province, which is opposite Taiwan. Nancy Pelosi, fourth left, and Lee Hsien Loong, fourth right, meet in Singapore, on Aug. 1. Source: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore via AP Photo Hu Xijin, the outspoken former editor of the Communist Party’s Global Times newspaper, said in a tweet that the PLA was “well prepared” for a visit. “If she dares to stop in Taiwan, it will be the moment to ignite the powder keg of the situation in the Taiwan Straits,” he wrote. Pelosi would be the most-senior US official to visit Taiwan since House Speaker Newt Gingrich traveled to the island in 1997. Her possible trip would potentially be more of an affront to China because she’s a member of the same party as President Joe Biden, even though he’s expressed concern about it. Pelosi and other members of a US congressional delegation discussed the war in Ukraine, cross-strait relations and climate change in a meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and other high-level officials on Monday, according to a statement from the Southeast Asian nation’s Foreign Ministry. Lee “highlighted the importance of stable US-China relations for regional peace and security,” the statement added. Pelosi is accompanied by five fellow House Democrats, including Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks of New York. BLOOMBERG

CNN / BLOOMBERG

.