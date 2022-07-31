President Vladimir Putin has signed a new naval doctrine which cast the US as the main rival and set out Russia’s global maritime ambitions for crucial areas such as the Arctic and in the Black Sea.

Speaking on Navy Day in St Petersburg, founded by Tsar Peter the Great, Putin praised Peter for making Russia a great sea power and increasing the global standing of the Russian state.

After inspecting the navy, Putin made a short speech in which he promised what he touted as Russia’s unique Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles, cautioning that Russia had the military clout to defeat any potential aggressors.

The new 55-page naval doctrine sets out the broad strategic aims of the navy, including its ambitions as a “great maritime power” which extend over the entire world.