STOP POKING YOUR NOSE INTO THE AFFAIRS OF NON-MUSLIMS – DAP MP TICKS OFF PAS BUSYBODY IDRIS AHMAD – ‘MUSLIMS SHOULD NOT BE INTERFERING IN THE LIVELIHOOD AS WELL AS THE BUSINESS & CULTURAL AFFAIRS OF NON-MUSLIMS. SUCH INTERFERENCE IS AGAINST THE TEACHINGS OF ISLAM. PLUS, THE FREEDOM TO CONDUCT NON-HALAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES BY NON-MUSLIMS IS PROTECTED UNDER THE FEDERAL CONSTITUTION’

PETALING JAYA: A DAP MP has advised religious affairs minister Idris Ahmad against interfering in the cultural events of non-Muslims, saying he should focus on serving the Muslims instead.

Raub MP Tengku Zulpuri Shah Raja Puji’s comments come following a parliamentary reply dated July 27, where the minister had said that the Oktoberfest cultural festival should not be held as it had the potential of disrupting social harmony and safety as alcohol would be consumed openly in a festival setting.

“As a Muslim MP, I acknowledge the fact that Muslims should not consume alcoholic beverages and participate in activities that are haram.

“(That being said), Muslims should not be interfering in the livelihood as well as the business and cultural affairs of non-Muslims,” said Tengku Zulpuri in a statement.

“Such an act of interference is against the teachings of Islam. Plus, the freedom to conduct non-halal business activities by non-Muslims is protected under the Federal Constitution.”

Raub MP Tengku Zulpuri Shah Raja Puji said Muslims should not be interfering in the livelihood as well as the business and cultural affairs of non-Muslims. (Bernama pic)

Tengku Zulpuri also said that the Oktoberfest is celebrated in pubs and non-halal restaurants around the country, not in open venues as claimed by Idris.

He also claimed that the minister’s statement on the business activities of non-Muslims tarnished the image of Islam as the minister was portraying the religion as being intolerant.

The MP also took Idris to task for repeatedly issuing statements that disrupted the harmony between Muslims and non-Muslims since taking charge of the ministerial portfolio, citing Idris’s earlier statement on the Bon Odori festival.

Last month, Idris had advised Muslims against joining the Japanese cultural celebration, saying it had elements of another religion in it.

His statement then prompted Selangor’s Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah to suggest that the former visit the celebration so that the minister could have a better understanding of it.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.