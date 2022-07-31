EXPIRY DATE OR NO EXPIRY DATE – MOU WITH PAKATAN IS HISTORY AFTER JULY 31 – UMNO TELLS ISMAIL SABRI – ‘PAKATAN ONLY WANTS TO PROLONG ITS OWN POLITICAL LIFE WITH MOU EXTENSION’ – MAYBE SO, BUT SO DOES ISMAIL SABRI!

PETALING JAYA: The Opposition has used the memorandum of understanding (MOU) to manipulate and criticise the government instead of adhering to a “ceasefire”, says Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed.

He said Pakatan Harapan used the MOU for its political benefit and today signifies that the government is free from the “shackles” of the Opposition,” said the Johor Umno deputy chairman in a Facebook post on Sunday (July 31).

“The incessant attacks on the government are contrary to the objective of the MOU, which was for a political ceasefire, with parties in the coalition deliberately playing up issues to undermine Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s government.

He also said that Pakatan wanted to extend the MOU to “prolong its own political life”.

Nur Jazlan said its politicising of issues such as subsidies and the rising prices of goods were pot-shots at Umno and the Barisan Nasional government.

“They did not target Perikatan Nasional because they know the coalition is weak and poses no threat, with the possibility of keeping the door open for potential cooperation in the 15th General Election.

“Pakatan abused the current economic situation through the MOU to only attack the government but did not offer any solutions to the issues raised,” added Nur Jazlan.

The 17-page MOU was inked between Pakatan and the government in September last year aimed at bringing political stability and reforms to the nation.

Ismail Sabri had said that there will be no new MOU between the Federal Government and the Opposition, but they will still work together for the sake of the rakyat.

The Prime Minister said Umno would not be extending the current political MOU past the July 31 deadline.

ANN

