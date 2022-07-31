‘I ALWAYS FORGIVE BUT I NEVER FORGET’ – ZAHID, NOW RIDING HIGH AGAIN AFTER ROS ALLOWS UMNO TO DELAY PARTY POLLS, PROMISES TO GIVE ‘OPPORTUNITY’ TO CABINET CLUSTER & OTHERS WHO OPPOSED HIM TO STAND IN GE15 – BUT ‘OPPORTUNITY’ ONLY! WHEN IT COMES ACTUAL SEATS, ZAHID’S FOES SHOULD EXPECT THE WORST FROM HIM – UNLESS HE GOES TO JAIL FIRST!

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi assured that party members who go against him will still be given the opportunity to be appointed as candidates in the upcoming 15th general election.

Zahid insisted that he would not take any vindictive actions against anyone, saying several members who were against him were chosen as candidates in the Malacca and Johor state elections.

However, he warned that their actions would not be forgotten even if they were forgiven.

“In the Malacca state election, there were several candidates who wrote and revealed private matters, but they were still selected as candidates. The same thing occurred in Johor (state elections).

“In this candidate selection, I have no grudges. I always forgive, but I never forget,” he said, as reported by Berita Harian.

He said this at a press conference after officiating the Puteri BN Convention at the World Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur.

Zahid was asked to comment on allegations that Umno members who did not align themselves with his leadership would be dropped as candidates in GE15.

While the Umno president did not name anyone, he could be referring to former party supreme council member Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, who was sacked from his position in June without an official reason.

Tajuddin later claimed that Zahid’s “no Anwar-no DAP” stance was a lie as the latter had sought Umno MPs to sign statutory declarations supporting PKR president Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister.

The Umno president responded to the allegations by stating it was up to his party’s members to evaluate the claims.

