MUHYIDDIN WAVES THE WHITE FLAG – HINTS OF RETIRING AFTER GE15 – BUT NO NEED TO ‘HINT’ WHEN EVERYONE KNOWS HE’LL NEVER BE PM EVER AGAIN – BETTER FOR BERSATU MPs TO JUMP SHIP NOW, BEFORE ANTI-HOPPING LAW IS GAZETTED!

Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin today hinted that he was prepared to retire from politics after the 15th general election (GE15).

Muhyiddin, who is Pagoh MP told, reporters he would contest in GE15 if that was what the party grassroots wanted, but it would likely be his last contest.

“This might be my last term. After that, I’ll just rest at home with my wife, grandchildren,” the Bersatu president was quoted as saying by Free Malaysia Today at a dialogue session in Kuala Terengganu today.

Muhyiddin added that it was time for him to retire, but it still depended on circumstances.

The Perikatan Nasional chairperson was Malaysia’s eighth prime minister following the infamous Sheraton Move.

Muhyiddin was the shortest-serving prime minister, with his stint lasting only 17 months.

He resigned from the position in August 2021 after 15 Umno MPs withdrew their backing for him, causing him to lose majority support in Dewan Rakyat.

