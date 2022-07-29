ISMAIL SABRI TO FINALLY APPOINT A DPM? – WILL IT BE BERSATU’S HAMZAH OR AHMAD FAIZAL? – MUHYIDDIN PRESSES AGAIN FOR THE POST – EVEN AS RoS FINALLY GREEN LIGHTS UMNO’S BID TO DELAY INTERNAL PARTY POSTS TILL AFTER GE15

PETALING JAYA: When a promise is made, it must be fulfilled, says Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on the agreement between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Perikatan Nasional.

“It is an agreement. In Islam when a promise is made it must be fulfilled,” the Perikatan chairman told reporters on Friday (July 29) on the sidelines of the launch of his pictorial biography “Muhyiddin Yassin: Leading a Nation in Unprecedented Crisis”.

“It is not threatening because the Prime Minister has already agreed,” he said, adding that it was a commitment.

He said the agreement with Perikatan was made before Ismail Sabri became prime minister.

The former premier said Ismail had yet to grant an appointment for the meeting, adding that he would leave it to Perikatan secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin to liaise with the Prime Minister’s side.

He said the Perikatan supreme council had decided to send a delegation to seek an explanation on the agreement which had yet to be fulfilled.

Hamzah said on Thursday (July 28) that Perikatan would send a delegation to meet the Prime Minister to discuss the implementation of the terms of an agreement signed between them and Ismail Sabri.

Citing disappointment over what it claimed to be a lack of determination and commitment on the part of the Prime Minister to fulfil what had been agreed, Perikatan wants the meeting to be held soon.

However, he did not elaborate on the terms of agreement.

Umno supreme council members had said on Thursday that there was no need for Ismail Sabri to bow down to Perikatan’s demands for a deputy prime minister post.

Previously, Muhyiddin had said that he and the Prime minister inked an agreement in August last year.

The agreement was on the appointment of a deputy prime minister from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, among other things.

Muhyiddin was appointed prime minister following the fall of Pakatan Harapan after the Sheraton Move in February 2020.

After just 17 months in power, Muhyiddin tendered his resignation in August after a group of Umno MPs led by party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi withdrew support for him.

ROS approves Umno’s application to amend constitution to delay party polls

PETALING JAYA: The Registrar of Societies (ROS) has approved Umno’s application to amend its constitution to allow for the postponement of its party polls, says Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan. The Umno secretary general said according to ROS, the party polls must be held not later than six months after the 15th General Election. “It is with pleasure (we) announce that ROS has approved the application related to Umno’s constitution with a slight amendment,” he said in a statement on Friday (July 29), adding that the approval comes into effect today. He also thanked the ROS and all parties involved in the process on behalf of Umno. Umno had, on May 17, written to ROS to allow it to postpone its leadership polls until six months after the general election. This came after the Umno general assembly in March agreed to postpone the polls so that the party could focus on the 15th General Election. Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan revealed that in the letter, Umno had asked ROS to provide a reply possibly by July 31. Umno had postponed its party election for 18 months after the 2018/2021 term ended on June 30 last year, which meant the polls for 2021/2023 term must be held before Dec 30 this year. On July 13, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said ROS would make its decision independently. Hamzah added that as minister, he would only be involved in appeals as such cases would be referred to him for a decision. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had said that Umno was hoping to hear from ROS by July 16, which was within 60 days of the party submitting the proposal for the amendments. Several Umno leaders had accused Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia of using ROS as a tool for its political vendetta against Umno.

