NASA PLANS TO BRING BACK MARS ROCK SAMPLES BY 2033 – TWO YEARS BEHIND CHINA!
- Nasa to launch two more mini helicopters to Mars to help return rocks by 2033
- The new helicopters would have wheels and grappling arms to collect samples
Nasa plans to bring 30 Martian rock samples back to Earth in 2033, the agency said Wednesday – and is sending two small helicopters to help the mission.
The anouncement of Nasa’s planned date comes as China aims to to be the first nation to deliver Martian samples to Earth by 2031.
Nasa’s Perseverance rover, which landed on Mars in February 2021, has so far collected 11 samples as part of its hunt for signatures of ancient life.
But bringing them back for detailed lab study on Earth is proving to be a highly complex task.
This in turn would fire the samples into orbit where they would be collected by a European spaceship.
Now, however, the second “Sample Fetch Rover” has been scrapped and Perseverance itself will deliver the precious cargo directly to the lander, which will use a robot arm to extract it.
The lander, which should launch from Earth in 2028 and land on Mars in mid-2030, will also carry two mini helicopters.
Perseverance brought with it its own helicopter, called Ingenuity, which carried out the first powered flight on another world, and has now made a total of 29 sorties.
China aimed to send two spacecraft – one comprising a lander and ascent vehicle, and the other an orbiter and re-entry capsule – to the red planet in 2028, according to Sun Zezhou, chief designer of China’s first Mars mission Tianwen 1 as well as the Chang’e 3 and Chang’e 4 lunar missions.
