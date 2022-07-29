MALAYSIANS CYNICAL, KIT SIANG FACETIOUS – WHAT MADE ZAID CHANGE HIS MIND ABOUT NAJIB – AS THOUGH THE WHOLE COUNTRY DOESN’T KNOW!

Veteran MP Lim Kit Siang has pondered aloud about what made prominent lawyer Zaid Ibrahim change his mind about Najib Abdul Razak.

In a statement today, Lim said he was “surprised” that Zaid had publicly proclaimed that he was “convinced” of Najib’s innocence in the 1MDB affair.

“Now, I am convinced Najib was lied to. Not only by Jho Low but also by his officers. He was misled by his officers in 1MDB and lied to by Goldman Sachs and Aabar Investments in Abu Dhabi.

“So the loss of billions of ringgit, in my opinion, was not because of Najib’s fault or in other words, he was not the one who planned it,” Zaid said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

Lim said Zaid’s position was surprising in light of the 100-page judgment by Justice Azimah Omar in the defamation sought brought by former attorney-general Mohamad Apandi Ali against Lim.

That judgment cast doubt on the veracity of Najib’s explanation that he had received an RM2.6 billion “donation” from Saudi Arabia.

Zaid Ibrahim

As attorney-general, Apandi accepted Najib’s explanation in 2016 and did not proffer charges. Najib was eventually charged in 2018 for allegedly embezzling RM2.6 billion from state-owned 1MDB.

For Lim, he wondered how Zaid could change his mind after reading Azimah’s judgment.

“Or perhaps he had not read Azimah’s judgment yet,” Lim said.

On Tuesday, Najib informed the Federal Court that he had dropped Muhammad Shafee Abdullah’s law firm as his lawyers and appointed Messrs Zaid Ibrahim Suflan TH Liew & Partners instead.

Zaid was once an Umno member who later joined PKR and then DAP. He left DAP in May 2020.

MKINI

.