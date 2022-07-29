ZELENSKY USING U.S. HIMARS TO KILL PRE-TRIAL UKRAINIAN PRISONERS OF WAR? – RUSSIA SLAMS UKRAINIAN STRIKE AT PRISON IN SEPARATIST-HELD TERRITORY – ANOTHER BUNGLE OR NOT, UKRAINE INSISTS THEY WOULD NEVER DO SUCH A THING

Russia’s defence ministry has said Ukraine struck a prison in separatist-held territory with US-made HIMARS rockets, killing 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war and leaving 75 wounded, Russian news agencies reported.

“A missile strike from the US-made multiple launch rocket system (HIMARS) was carried out on a pre-trial detention centre in the area of the settlement of Olenivka, where Ukrainian military prisoners of war, including fighters from the Azov battalion, are being held,” the defence ministry said in its daily briefing.

As a result of the attack, “40 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed and 75 wounded,” and eight prison staff were also injured, it added.