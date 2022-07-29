ZELENSKY USING U.S. HIMARS TO KILL PRE-TRIAL UKRAINIAN PRISONERS OF WAR? – RUSSIA SLAMS UKRAINIAN STRIKE AT PRISON IN SEPARATIST-HELD TERRITORY – ANOTHER BUNGLE OR NOT, UKRAINE INSISTS THEY WOULD NEVER DO SUCH A THING
Russia: 40 Ukrainian POWs killed by Ukrainian missile attack on Donetsk prison
Russia’s defence ministry has said Ukraine struck a prison in separatist-held territory with US-made HIMARS rockets, killing 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war and leaving 75 wounded, Russian news agencies reported.
“A missile strike from the US-made multiple launch rocket system (HIMARS) was carried out on a pre-trial detention centre in the area of the settlement of Olenivka, where Ukrainian military prisoners of war, including fighters from the Azov battalion, are being held,” the defence ministry said in its daily briefing.
As a result of the attack, “40 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed and 75 wounded,” and eight prison staff were also injured, it added.
Separatists say shelling killed Ukrainian prisoners of war
Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine say that at least 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war captured during the fighting for Mariupol have been killed by Ukrainian shelling.
Daniil Bezsonov, a spokesman for the Russia-backed separatists in the Donetsk region, said that at least 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed and 130 were injured on Friday when Ukrainian shelling hit a prison in the town of Olenivka.
The Ukrainian troops were taken prisoner after the fierce fighting for Ukraine’s Azov Sea port of Mariupol, where they holed up at the giant Azovstal steel mill for months.
Ukraine military denies carrying out a strike on Ukrainian prisoners
Ukraine’s military has denied carrying out an attack on a prison in separatist-held territory that Russia’s defence ministry said killed 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war, and blamed it on Russian forces.
“The armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out targeted artillery shelling of a correctional institution in the settlement of Olenivka, Donetsk oblast, where Ukrainian prisoners were also held,” the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a statement.
“In this way, the Russian occupiers pursued their criminal goals – to accuse Ukraine of committing ‘war crimes’, as well as to hide the torture of prisoners and executions …”
Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s internal affairs ministry, said the allegations were fake and blamed Russia for the attack.
“All Russian media are full of claims that Ukraine made a rocket strike on prison in Elenovka near Donetsk – where Ukrainian POWs were, mostly from Azovstal,” he said in a tweet.
“Obviously, Ukrainian Army would never shoot any object like that. It is either a fake altogether or another horrible Russian crime.”
