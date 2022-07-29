‘COURT CLUSTER’ ALL SMILES – RoS ALLOWS UMNO TO HOLD PARTY POLLS ONLY AFTER GE15

The Registrar of Societies (ROS) has approved Umno’s application to amend its constitution to postpone its party election to six months after the 15th general election, said party secretary-general Ahmad Maslan.

In a statement, he said the matter was conveyed to him via a letter today.

“ROS has approved with little amendments to (our) application on the party constitution. The approval takes effect today,” he said.

Ahmad said the ROS also requested that the party election be held within one parliamentary term.

“This means the party election will be held no later than six months after GE15,” he said.

Umno said it submitted the notice for the constitutional amendment to the ROS on May 17.

Ahmad previously expressed his frustration and said that the party had twice submitted additional information to the ROS.

He said that the party has two options if the ROS does not approve its constitutional amendment to delay the party election.

These are a contingency plan he called “Plan B” – about which no details were provided – while the other option is to hold its internal election as required, which is by December this year.

On July 7, the ROS said that a decision on Umno’s constitutional amendment application was to be revealed at the very latest by July 16.

MKINI

.