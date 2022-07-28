IT GETS HOTTER FOR ISMAIL SABRI – ‘DISAPPOINTED’ PN NOW AS GOOD AS CALLS HIM A LIAR – TO SEND DELEGATION TO MEET HIM TO ‘DISCUSS IMPLEMENTATION OF AGREEMENT’ HE SIGNED TO GET THEIR SUPPORT TO BECOME PM

Perikatan Nasional has expressed its disappointment with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s failure to fulfil certain terms in the agreement previously struck between the coalition and the Umno vice-president.

PN secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin, in a statement today, revealed that the coalition would be sending a delegation to meet the prime minister to discuss the implementation of the agreement’s terms.

The coalition’s statement comes shortly after a recent revelation that Ismail Sabri had signed an agreement with PN prior to his appointment as the ninth prime minister last August.

It is understood that Bersatu – a key party within the coalition – had been promised a deputy prime minister’s post in the cabinet line-up.

This statement was released today by PN shortly after the party’s supreme council meeting yesterday.

The meeting was attended by its chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Jeffrey Kitingan, Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) leader Yong Teck Lee, and Gerakan president Dominic Lau.

Earlier this month, Muhyiddin confirmed he recently met Ismail Sabri to discuss new cabinet appointments for Bersatu following Plantation and Commodities Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin’s move to Parti Bangsa Malaysia.

Muhyiddin, at the time, revealed that his requests to Ismail Sabri were made based on their prior agreement.

This included the position of deputy prime minister.

“We are not asking for more than that. This includes appointing a new cabinet minister, deputy prime minister, GLC appointments and appointments to statutory bodies,” he had said.

Muhyiddin had said this when asked if he had had the opportunity to discuss the possibility of replacing Zuraida as plantation industries and commodities minister.

