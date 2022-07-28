1MDB KARMA COMES FOR APANDI – COPS OPEN INVESTIGATION INTO EX-AG’S ‘ASTOUNDINGLY INDIFFERENT, EVASIVE, DECEPTIVE & LACKADAISICAL’ BEHAVIOUR IN ‘PURSUING THE TRUTH BEHIND THE FANTASTICAL DONATION’

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have opened an investigation paper into former attorney-general (AG) Apandi Ali over alleged abuse of power in the 1MDB probe.

The investigation follows Klang MP Charles Santiago’s police report against Apandi in Klang yesterday in light of a Kuala Lumpur High Court’s decision and Pejuang’s report at a police station in Shah Alam on July 25.

FMT has also learned that another report was lodged against Apandi at the Brickfields police station yesterday.

When contacted, Selangor deputy police chief Sasikala Devi Subramaniam told FMT that Bukit Aman’s classified investigation unit (D5) was investigating the matter.

“Both reports in Selangor were referred to the Kuala Lumpur police before being taken over by Bukit Aman D5,” she said.

Yesterday, Santiago said it was evident that Apandi had abused his power during his time as AG under the former Najib Razak-led government as noted in High Court judge Azimah Omar’s judgment when dismissing a defamation suit filed by Apandi against DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang.

Santiago said Azimah had noted that Apandi’s delegation did not even meet or speak to the alleged Saudi royal family donor linked to the former prime minister despite saying otherwise at a media conference on Jan 26, 2016.

He also highlighted the excerpt of Azimah’s judgment that Apandi was “astoundingly indifferent, evasive, deceptive and lackadaisical in pursuing the truth behind the fantastical donation”.

Recently, Apandi was embroiled in controversy over his alleged involvement as the “middleman” in talks between the government and fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.