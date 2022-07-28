A REAL SLAP FOR U.S. & THE WEST – PUTIN THE RISING HERO – FOOTBALL FANS AT CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SHOUT THE NAME OF ‘VLADMIR PUTIN’ AT MATCH VERSUS DYNAMO KYIV – EVEN AS DISGUST STARTS TO BUILD IN THE U.S. OVER GREEDY & GRASPING ZELENSKY – ‘UKRAINIAN LEADERS DON’T CARE ABOUT US, THEY ONLY CARE ABOUT OUR MONEY’

Ukraine’s envoy to Turkey has expressed “sadness” over a chant of “Vladimir Putin” that rang out at a Champions League qualifying round football match in Istanbul on Wednesday.

Images on social media showed a section of Fenerbahce supporters singing the Russian president’s name in response to Dynamo Kyiv’s first goal against the Turkish team.

“It is very sad to hear the words of support from Fenerbahce’s fans for a Russian murderer and aggressor who bombed our country,” Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar tweeted.

“I am grateful to the friendly Turkish people for their support of Ukraine and for their consideration of the inappropriate actions of the fans.” ALJAZEERA

Fenerbahçe supporters chant the name of Vladimir Putin against Dynamo kyiv

This Wednesday evening, on the display for the return matches of the second qualifying round for the Champions League, Fenerbahçe hosted Dynamo kyiv. A match won in extra time by the Ukrainians (1-2)who therefore qualified for the next round, but which was above all marked by the surreal behavior of the home supporters.

As the War continues in Ukraine, some of the Turkish supporters had fun singing to the glory of the Russian president Vladmir Poutine after the opening of the scoring Vitaly Buyalskyi (57′).

To celebrate his goal, the Ukrainian midfielder mimicked the claws of an eagle, a gesture considered by some to be a nod to Besiktas, Fenerbahçe’s great rival. A gesture that would obviously not have pleased the supporters of the Yellow Canaries (the yellow canaries). Deplorable images broadcast on social networks. – https://www.archyde.com/

