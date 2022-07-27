MAHATHIR PREPARING FOR PEJUANG TO ‘HOP’ BACK INTO UMNO? OR IS IT BERSATU? – DR M WANTS ‘ENTIRE PARTY’ TO BE ALLOWED TO HOP – ON GROUNDS THAT ‘MINORITY GOVT’ WON’T BE STABLE

KUALA LUMPUR: Dr Mahathir Mohamad (Pejuang-Langkawi) said mass defections involving an entire party to another should be allowed if the party leadership agrees to it.

The former prime minister said this was important in situations where no party won more than 50% of the seats in a general election (GE).

“If we were to forbid everyone from switching parties, then you will not have a government with a strong majority,” he said while debating the anti-hopping bill in the Dewan Rakyat.

“We would need to have another GE. To avoid this, I believe if an entire party (including its MPs) was allowed to join another party that did not have enough seats (it would be okay), on the condition that it had the blessings of the party’s leadership and was in line with the party’s constitution.”

Mahathir said this way, a party that had failed to win enough seats to form a government could tie up with another party, without worrying about losing its seats.

The anti-hopping bill proposes that MPs will lose their seats if they choose to jump to another party.

Mahathir said while party-hopping should be banned, there were times when it would be unavoidable.

“Party-hopping should be prevented, but it becomes necessary when no party wins at least 50% of the seats to form the government,” he said.

Mahathir said though minority governments could be formed by those who won less than 50% of the seats, there was a high chance that the government could fall.

“Such a government can be defeated by a no-confidence vote in Parliament. In that situation, fresh elections would be necessary, but then, there is no guarantee that it would result in a stable government.”

He said this was why mass defections of MPs with the consent of their party’s leadership should be allowed.

MKINI

