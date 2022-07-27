NO MOU EXTENSION WITH PAKATAN – ISMAIL SABRI, WHILE NOT THE BRIGHTEST STILL SMART ENOUGH TO GIVE UMNO A BIT OF FACE – BUT REFUSES TO HEED ITS CALLS FOR EARLY GE15 – ‘WHEN I FEEL IT IS A SUITABLE TIME TO DISSOLVE PARLIAMENT, THEN I WILL DO IT’ – ALSO SAYS WILLING TO CO-OPERATE WITH PAKATAN ‘WITH OR WITHOUT AGREEMENT’ – INDEED, ONLY ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR FOOLISH ENOUGH TO TAKE SUCH A BAIT
No MOU extension with Pakatan, PM says
PUTRAJAYA will not extend the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) it signed with Pakatan Harapan, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.
While there is no expiry date for the MOU as it is set to expire with the dissolution of the current parliamentary term, Ismail had promised not to dissolve parliament before July 31.
As the date approaches, the Umno leadership does not want Ismail to extend or renegotiate this clause so that they can push for snap elections this year.
Ismail said he had met with opposition leaders to assure them that cooperation in key areas would continue with or without an MOU.
“With or without an agreement, we will continue (to cooperate) on matters that are important to the people and that we agree on.”
The anti-party-hopping bill was tabled at the Dewan Rakyat today.
Last September, Ismail’s administration signed a historic MOU with main opposition bloc PH to ensure political stability in the country, after two previous prime ministers were replaced due to insufficient support from elected MPs.
Besides the election issue, the MOU has six key areas covering a Covid-19 recovery plan, institutional and parliamentary reforms, judicial independence, and the Malaysia Agreement 1963.
Since the signing of the MOU, the government has amended the Federal Constitution to restore the status of Sabah and Sarawak, given equal constituency funds to all MPs, revamped Parliament’s select committees, raised the Covid-19 fund, and implemented Undi18.
Among the major items that have yet to be done include limiting the prime minister’s tenure to 10 years, enacting a Parliament Services Act, and amending Parliament’s Standing Orders. TMI
PM hints he has more to do before Parliament’s dissolution
Speaking to reporters at the PTPTN Silver Jubilee celebration today, Ismail Sabri said among his agendas were legislating laws on political funding and splitting the role of the public prosecutor and attorney-general. His party Umno was supportive of both these reforms.
“Umno has made a decision (that the government) is not to extend our memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the opposition.
“And I have met with the leaders of opposition parties, where we all agreed that it is not important whether we have a written agreement or not.
“What is more important is our understanding of specific issues. For one, the bill we tabled in the Parliament today on anti-hopping law. So, whether there is an agreement or not, we already have an understanding.
“And we also have several other things we have agreed upon, including (to enact law) on political funding. We have said about political funding law many times before, that whenever a political party receives funds from a third party, it must explain where they got it from,” he told reporters.
Ismail Sabri’s comment came in response to a request for his take on the MOU between his government and Pakatan Harapan opposition bloc, which is reaching its maturity period this July 31.
The MOU itself does not expire by then, but the premier has agreed that he will not dissolve the Parliament at least until the date.
This, alongside a list of other promises of reforms, was made in exchange for the opposition’s agreement not to support any move to oust him.
Umno’s decision
During the doorstop interview, Ismail Sabri mentioned that he also has several other reforms agreed upon under the deal which are yet to be accomplished, including separating the role of the attorney-general from the prosecutor.
He pointed out that some of the reforms were also what his party Umno wanted, including for the country to have a law that regulates political funding.
“Umno for example, during the Umno general assembly, the party agreed that we need to table the political funding law (in Parliament). This is Umno’s decision.
“And from what I understand, the opposition also shares the same view when it comes to the Political Funding Act.”
However, Ismail Sabri was still coy about whether the passage of such legislation was a prerequisite to dissolving Parliament.
The prime minister said the dissolution of the Parliament is not tied to anything, and he will make such a decision when he feels that the right time has come.
“Dissolution of the Parliament can be anytime. When the time comes, and I feel that it is a suitable time for me to dissolve the Parliament, then I will do it,” he said.
“It can be this year or next year,” he added in jest when asked if it won’t be this year. MKINI
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI
