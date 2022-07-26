THE ‘P*K*M*K’ COVERUP – KASTHURI KICKED OUT OF PARLIAMENT FOR ARGUING AGAINST DEPUTY SPEAKER’S DECISION ON TAJUDDIN’S VULGARITIES

KUALA LUMPUR: Kasthuri Patto (PH-Batu Kawan) has been ejected from the Dewan Rakyat following a heated exchange related to Deputy Speaker Datuk Rashid Hasnon’s ruling on the Pasir Salak MP’s recent outburst.

“I ask Batu Kawan to go out,” said Rashid. ANN

Kasthuri Patto ejected from Dewan Rakyat

KUALA LUMPUR: Kasthuri Patto (PH-Batu Kawan) was ejected from the Dewan Rakyat after refusing to accept deputy speaker Rashid Hasnon’s ruling on Tajuddin Abdul Rahman’s (BN-Pasir Salak) behaviour. Rashid had ruled that Tajuddin’s alleged use of expletives in the House was not recorded in Parliament’s Hansard, prompting a reaction from Kasthuri. The DAP MP got into an argument with Rashid before he asked her to leave the Dewan Rakyat. Last week, Tajuddin was accused of uttering obscenities in the Dewan Rakyat during a heated argument with opposition MPs while debating the sexual harassment bill. FMT

ANN / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.