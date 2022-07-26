EU officials reach deal to ration gas European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson speaks as she arrives for an emergency meeting of EU energy ministers in Brussels. Russian energy giant Gazprom has said gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline will be slashed to 20 percent from Wednesday due to maintenance issues, a move the EU’s energy chief has called “politically motivated”.

Energy ministers from EU countries were meeting on Tuesday and were expected to approve a weakened emergency proposal to curb their gas demands, with opt-outs allowing some nations to follow different paths to prepare for Russian supply cuts.

Kremlin says hopes Nord Stream 1 turbine will be installed ‘sooner rather than later’ Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said Russia hopes a gas turbine for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline will be installed “sooner rather than later”, but has not yet arrived after maintenance in Canada. The statement comes after Russian energy giant Gazprom announced it was lowering gas supplies to Europe to just 20 percent of its capacity, citing maintenance. The EU has repeatedly accused Russia of resorting to energy blackmail, while the Kremlin says the shortfalls have been caused by maintenance issues and the effect of Western sanctions. “Yes, indeed, there are some defects with the turbines. The turbine has not arrived after a major maintenance, it’s on its way. We hope that it will happen… sooner rather than later,” Peskov said, adding that another turbine has also some defects. “The situation is critically complicated by the restrictions and sanctions, which had been imposed against our country,” Peskov said, adding that Nord Stream 1 would have worked normally without the sanctions. EU countries reach deal on emergency gas cuts for this winter EU countries have agreed on an emergency regulation to curb their gas use this winter, as Europe prepares for a winter of uncertain supplies from Russia. “This was not a Mission Impossible! Ministers have reached a political agreement on gas demand reduction ahead of the upcoming winter,” the Czech Republic, which holds the rotating EU presidency, wrote in a tweet. Under the agreement, countries will voluntarily cut gas use by 15 percent from August to March. The cuts could be made binding in a supply emergency, but countries agreed to exempt numerous countries and industries, after some governments had resisted the EU’s original proposal to impose a binding 15 percent cut on every country.

Gazprom halts second Nordstream turbine, reducing gas flow to Europe

Russia’s Gazprom said on Monday it was halting another turbine in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany and that flows of gas would fall to the equivalent of just one fifth of normal capacity.

The new blow to supply comes at a moment of high tension, as Russia and the West exchange economic blows in response to Moscow’s actions in Ukraine. The European Union has accused Russia of resorting to energy blackmail, while the Kremlin says the gas disruption has been caused by maintenance issues and the effect of Western sanctions.

Gazprom said it was halting the operation of another Siemens gas turbine at Nord Stream 1’s Portovaya compressor station in accordance with the instructions of the relevant watchdog, taking into account the technical condition of the engine.

It said throughput from 0400 GMT on Wednesday would therefore fall to 33 million cubic metres per day. That is just half of the current flows, already at just 40 percent of normal capacity.

Politicians in Europe have repeatedly warned that Russia could cut off gas flows this winter, a step that would thrust Germany into recession and lead to soaring prices for consumers already grappling with higher prices for food and energy. Germany was forced last week to bail out Uniper, its biggest company importing gas from Russia.

President Vladimir Putin warned the West this month that continued sanctions risked triggering catastrophic energy price rises for consumers around the world.

Gazprom resumed gas flows via Nord Stream 1 last week after a 10-day maintenance break, but only at 40 percent of the pipeline’s capacity – a level Russia has said it was forced to lower volumes to in June because of the delayed return of a turbine being serviced in Canada.

European politicians have challenged that explanation, with Germany saying the turbine in question was not meant to be used until September.

Gazprom said earlier on Monday it had received papers from Siemens Energy and Canada about the first turbine, but added that there were still problems.

“Gazprom has studied…the documents, but has to acknowledge that they do not remove the previously identified risks and raise additional questions,” it said in a statement.

“Additionally, there are still open questions from Gazprom regarding the EU and UK sanctions, the resolution of which is important for the delivery of the engine to Russia and the urgent overhaul of other gas turbine engines for the Portovaya compressor station.”

The Kremlin said earlier that Moscow was not interested in a complete stoppage of Russian gas supplies to Europe, which is rushing to fill its underground storage before the winter season.

It said Gazprom was not to blame for the storage risks, reiterating its line that Europeans are suffering the consequences of sanctions that they themselves imposed against Russia. CGTN

