EU officials reach deal to ration gas

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson speaks as she arrives for an emergency meeting of EU energy ministers in Brussels. 

  • Russian energy giant Gazprom has said gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline will be slashed to 20 percent from Wednesday due to maintenance issues, a move the EU’s energy chief has called “politically motivated”.
  • Energy ministers from EU countries were meeting on Tuesday and were expected to approve a weakened emergency proposal to curb their gas demands, with opt-outs allowing some nations to follow different paths to prepare for Russian supply cuts.