Things have been going south in the USA for some time now. The main factor is the rise of China. China is outproducing, outselling and just outing the US in just about everything.

Everywhere around the world American businesses are facing severe competition from China. The net result is American businesses have had to squeeze their costs at home – meaning lower wages and lower benefits for American workers. The result is this video here – its just 11 minutes. Do listen to this.

If they sort out the wages negotiations before July 29th (three days away) that 150,000 port and transport workers strike can be avoided. Otherwise it is going to be super chaos.

That really stupid war in Ukraine has to end. The US and the UK have to stop using Ukraine as cannon fodder in their imaginary war against Russia n windmills. I dont think there are any windmills in Russia in the first place.



China is the great equaliser. At the end of the day most people around the world are going to pay the same amount in monthly effort, number of working hours, productivity, education and skill sets required in order to enjoy the same standard of living. There is going to be a Golden Average cost to pay for a similar standard of living.

In China it is going up towards the average. In the US and Europe this may have to inch down a little more. This is what is happening. Mr Darcy and Mr Bingley may not have the affordability to have 10 servants running around the house anymore.



To be able to do that you have to live in really backward countries like India.

