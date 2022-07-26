Everywhere around the world American businesses are facing severe competition from China. The net result is American businesses have had to squeeze their costs at home – meaning lower wages and lower benefits for American workers. The result is this video here – its just 11 minutes. Do listen to this.
China is the great equaliser. At the end of the day most people around the world are going to pay the same amount in monthly effort, number of working hours, productivity, education and skill sets required in order to enjoy the same standard of living. There is going to be a Golden Average cost to pay for a similar standard of living.
China’s Economy Strengthens in July Despite Housing, Covid Woes
Shoppers and visitors walk along Nanjing Road shopping street in Shanghai, earlier in July.
China’s economic recovery gained momentum in July as business activities resumed and confidence improved, despite disruptions from sporadic Covid outbreaks across the country.
Stronger Momentum
China’s economy improved further after Covid disruptions earlier this year
Small business confidence improved on stronger expectations and better credit conditions, according to Standard Chartered Plc., which surveys more than 500 smaller firms each month. Overall production remained robust, while construction activity picked up thanks to policy support, the firm’s economists Hunter Chan and Ding Shuang wrote in a report.
However, activity in July “failed to accelerate,” with readings normalizing from the recovery in June, they wrote, adding that “sporadic Covid outbreaks in provinces including Shandong, Guangdong and Shanghai may have disrupted activity” labor-intensive smaller and medium-sized industrial companies.
Global Demand Firm
And the car market continues to improve
Those problems are affecting the industrial sector. Although there was a fall in stockpiles of rebar, which is used in construction, that was accompanied by a further drop in steel output in July.
The car market improved thanks to the relaxation of Covid restrictions and a government push to boost sales. In May, China halved the purchase tax on some low-emission passenger vehicles and the government is expediting a study about extending purchase tax exemptions for electric cars and examining ways of boosting car sales in rural areas.
External demand likely stayed resilient in July, providing continued support for China’s economy after the record trade surplus in June. South Korean exports, a leading indicator for global trade, rose 14.5% in the first 20 days of July from a year earlier, despite concerns about a global recession that may dampen demand.
However, that data showed that Chinese demand for imports continued to slow, indicating the lingering effects of the slowdown in the second quarter.
More Confident
Shrinking rebar inventory may indicate improvement in construction
This month, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang signaled the government would be flexible on the official growth target and reiterated caution about excessive stimulus, arguing that the economy was showing initial signs of recovery from Covid outbreaks. Slightly higher or lower growth rates were acceptable as long as employment is relatively sufficient, household incomes grow and prices are stable, Li told global business leaders hosted by the World Economic Forum last week.
Early Indicators
Bloomberg Economics generates the overall activity reading by aggregating a three-month weighted average of the monthly changes of eight indicators, which are based on business surveys or market prices.
- Major onshore stocks – CSI 300 index of A-share stocks listed in Shanghai or Shenzhen (through market close on 25th of the month).
- Total floor area of home sales in China’s four Tier-1 cities (Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen).
- Inventory of steel rebar, used for reinforcing in construction (in 10,000 metric tons). Falling inventory is a sign of rising demand.
- Copper prices – Spot price for refined copper in Shanghai market (yuan/metric ton).
- South Korean exports – South Korean exports in the first 20 days of each month (year-on-year change).
- Factory inflation tracker – Bloomberg Economics-created tracker for Chinese producer prices (year-on-year change).
- Small and medium-sized business confidence – Survey of companies conducted by Standard Chartered.
- Passenger car sales – Monthly result calculated from the weekly average sales data released by the China Passenger Car Association. BLOOMBERG
Biden facing ‘moment of truth’ this week with release of critical economic data
Larry Summers said Sunday that a recession was very likely
A CNN analysis said Monday that President Biden was facing a “moment of truth” this week with regard to the economy as multiple key economic reports are expected to come out this week.
“Every week is a tough week for this White House right now,” CNN’s Stephen Collinson and Simone Pathe wrote, adding that the reports on “US economic health and consumer prices” will “offer a glimpse of how bad things could get.”
The analysis noted a CNN survey that found just 18% of Americans said the economy was in good shape.
The Consumer Confidence Index, which shows consumer attitudes and expectations looking at the economy, is set to come out on Tuesday, and the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, which looks at the changes in the prices of goods purchased by consumers, will be released on Friday.
Inflation rose 9.1% in June, reaching another 40-year high. Biden and many of his advisers said the data was “out of date” because gas prices had come down in recent weeks.
The analysis said that if the economic data set to be released suggests the U.S. is nearing or very close to a recession, it would mean “another round of bad headlines” for the president and more positive messaging for the GOP ahead of the
midterms.
“And even if this week’s data suggest that the economy isn’t heading for a recession, it will still be a hard sell for the White House. Any president arguing that the economy isn’t really as bad as it feels to voters is in trouble,” Collinson and Pathe wrote.
Larry Summers, an economic adviser for former president Barack Obama, said Sunday that a recession was very likely.
“I think there is a very high likelihood of recession. When we’ve been in this kind of situation before, recession has essentially always followed. When inflation has been high and unemployment has been low, soft landings represent a kind of triumph of hope over experience. I think we’re very unlikely to see one,” Summers said. FOX NEWS
— http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/ BLOOMBERG / FOX NEWS
.