‘THERE ARE ELEMENTS OF TREASON’ – WAS APANDI PAID TO BE JHO LOW’S ‘MIDDLEMAN’ – PEJUANG DEMANDS ANSWERS

SHAH ALAM: Pejuang has demanded former attorney-general (AG) Apandi Ali explain his involvement as the “middleman” in talks between the government and fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low, to negotiate a settlement over the 1MDB scandal.

Party lawyer Rafique Rashid Ali said Apandi’s role as AG during then prime minister Najib Razak’s tenure meant he had full access to the investigating papers for the 1MDB and SRC International cases.

He said it also raised questions as to whether Apandi was aware of the fugitive businessman’s current whereabouts as well as his role in the 1MDB case.

“Apandi had himself admitted to arranging a meeting with the lawyers representing Jho Low, and it is alleged that he offered the government RM1.5 billion to settle the charges against Jho Low.

“As a former AG, Apandi had full access to the investigating papers for the 1MDB and SRC cases. Isn’t he now in a position of conflict of interest by helping Jho Low?,” Rafique said.

Pejuang’s Youth wing information chief Akif Rusli said Apandi’s position as a “middleman” for Jho Low begged the question as to whether he had received any payment to help arrange the meeting.

“There are elements of treason since Apandi was responsible (as the AG at the time) for determining whether Najib would be investigated, and now Najib has been proven guilty at the High Court and Court of Appeal.”

Akif pointed out that Jho Low’s alleged RM1.5 billion offer to the government to settle the charges against him were a mere 10% compared to the current RM15.8 billion suit against him by 1MDB and its four subsidiaries.

He questioned if settlements were becoming the norm in legal proceedings these days, citing Ahmad Maslan’s RM1.1 million compound settlement over the RM2 million he failed to declare.

Akif said Malaysia would not be going through the current financial and economic crisis if not for the 1MDB scandal.

“Does Apandi have loyalty to the 1MDB criminals or to the country itself? This is what he needs to answer to the public.”

Pejuang members lodged three police reports against Apandi regarding the issue at the Section 9 police station in Shah Alam this afternoon.

While the reports had yet to be classified under any one Act, the complainants said they would leave it to the police to decide on the classification.

The move follows Pejuang chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s call last Friday for Apandi to be investigated over his role in the talks between the government and Jho Low’s representatives.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

