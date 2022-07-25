STOP SPEAKING WITH A FORKED TONGUE & BE A GOOD-PRACTISING MUSLIM INSTEAD – ‘DESIGNER CLOTHES’ ISMAIL SABRI GETS A KNOCKING FOR ‘RENEGING’ ON DPM DEAL

RECENTLY, it was revealed that Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob had signed an agreement with his predecessor Muhyiddin Yassin over the appointment of a deputy prime minister from Bersatu, of which the latter is president.

That the agreement exists is no longer in dispute. This was confirmed by Umno leader Annuar Musa himself, who is a party to the agreement as well as PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan, who drafted the document.

The question is why is the DPM post still vacant even almost a year after Ismail has become the country’s ninth PM? Not only that, the current parliament term is set to run its course soon and in fact elections are said to be scheduled for year-end right after the tabling of Budget 2023.

This is not a matter of why we need a DPM when there are already four senior ministers in the cabinet, or whether that person should be from Bersatu or Umno, or which individual is more suitable for the post.

At the heart of this issue is the PM’s credibility. If he has agreed to appoint someone from Bersatu as the DPM, more so in writing, then shouldn’t he fulfil the pledge? If he can renege on a promise to his predecessor who had backed his appointment as the PM, then how can we hold Ismail to his words as ordinary citizens?

If he is willing to renege on his words due to political expediency, then this PM, who has a penchant for exorbitantly priced designer clothing, cannot be trusted at all. Because it is very clear that he speaks with a forked tongue.

If Ismail has any shred of integrity left in him, he should immediately keep to his words of appointing a DPM and be a good practising Muslim by not speaking with a forked tongue.

