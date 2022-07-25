A DAY OF GREAT PRIDE IN CHINA – AS TAIKONAUTS, ALREADY IN TIANHE CORE MODULE, ENTER WENTIAN, THE 2ND & LARGEST MODULE AFTER IT SUCCESSFULLY RENDEZVOUS & DOCKS

The Shenzhou-14 crew entered the Wentian lab module at 10:03 a.m. BJT on Monday, the China Manned Space Agency (CMS) announced, marking the first time that Chinese astronauts, or taikonauts, have entered a lab module in-orbit.

According to the plan, China will carry out in-orbit works, such as integrated attitude control of the space station and tests on Wentian’s small robotic arm as well as the larger robotic arm on the core module.

Launched on Sunday afternoon, Wentian docked with the front port of the Tianhe core module of China’s space station at 3:13 a.m. Monday (Beijing Time) after it entered the planned orbit and completed state setting.

It is the first time that China’s two 20-tonne-level spacecraft conducted rendezvous and docking in orbit, and also the first time that space rendezvous and docking were carried out during the astronauts’ in-orbit stay in the space station, the CMS said.

For the first time, the taikonauts in-orbit will use the airlock cabin in Wentian to carry out extravehicular activities (EVAs). The node cabin in the core module, which usually serves as the exit and entry for EVAs, will become a backup of the airlock cabin.

Compared with the node cabin, the airlock cabin has a larger door, which is more convenient for the taikonauts to enter and exit the spacecraft as well as transfer tools and maintenance equipment.

The Shenzhou-14 crew will, for the first time, be aided by the small mechanical arm to carry out EVAs. The taikonauts are also scheduled to give another space lecture from the Wentian lab module.