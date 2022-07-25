A DAY OF GREAT PRIDE IN CHINA – AS TAIKONAUTS, ALREADY IN TIANHE CORE MODULE, ENTER WENTIAN, THE 2ND & LARGEST MODULE AFTER IT SUCCESSFULLY RENDEZVOUS & DOCKS

Shenzhou-14 taikonauts enter Wentian lab module

The Shenzhou-14 crew entered the Wentian lab module at 10:03 a.m. BJT on Monday, the China Manned Space Agency (CMS) announced, marking the first time that Chinese astronauts, or taikonauts, have entered a lab module in-orbit.

According to the plan, China will carry out in-orbit works, such as integrated attitude control of the space station and tests on Wentian’s small robotic arm as well as the larger robotic arm on the core module.

Launched on Sunday afternoon, Wentian docked with the front port of the Tianhe core module of China’s space station at 3:13 a.m. Monday (Beijing Time) after it entered the planned orbit and completed state setting.

It is the first time that China’s two 20-tonne-level spacecraft conducted rendezvous and docking in orbit, and also the first time that space rendezvous and docking were carried out during the astronauts’ in-orbit stay in the space station, the CMS said.

For the first time, the taikonauts in-orbit will use the airlock cabin in Wentian to carry out extravehicular activities (EVAs). The node cabin in the core module, which usually serves as the exit and entry for EVAs, will become a backup of the airlock cabin.

Compared with the node cabin, the airlock cabin has a larger door, which is more convenient for the taikonauts to enter and exit the spacecraft as well as transfer tools and maintenance equipment.

The Shenzhou-14 crew will, for the first time, be aided by the small mechanical arm to carry out EVAs. The taikonauts are also scheduled to give another space lecture from the Wentian lab module.

China Space Station: Wentian, the largest and heaviest spacecraft China ever launched

China blasted off its record-breaking spacecraft Wentian lab module into orbit on Sunday afternoon, the largest and heaviest the country ever sent off to its space station complex that’s under construction.

This is the first lab module China launched to the space station, a key component for the station’s assembly.

Wentian lab module blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan Province, July 24, 2022. /CFP

Weighing 23 tonnes, the Wentian lab module is 17.9 meters long with a diameter of 4.2 meters. It consists of three parts: a work cabin, an airlock cabin and a resource cabin. Compared with the Tianhe core module, which is already operating, Wentian is larger and heavier, outcompeting the core module in power supply and information transmission.

The country used the Long March 5B carrier rocket – China’s most powerful rocket for low-Earth orbit missions – to blast off the massive spacecraft.

The rocket took off at 2:22 p.m. Beijing Time from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on the coast of the southern island province of Hainan. About 495 seconds later, Wentian separated from the rocket and entered the planned orbit. According to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), the launch was a complete success.

Landmark tasks for Wentian

In this mission, Wentian will conduct several landmark tasks for the first time.

“We will move around the space module in orbit for the first time,” Wei Bangyou, who works for the China Space Station General System of China Academy of Space Technology (CAST), told CGTN. “Also, for the first time, our small robotic arm will be used for supporting taikonauts’ spacewalk. Previously the taikonauts had used the big robotic arm.”

In addition, the taikonauts will be venturing out for spacewalks through Wentian’s airlock cabin for the first time, according to Wei. The airlock cabin will be used as the main exit-entry point for extravehicular activities when the station is completed.

The small robotic arm Wentian is equipped with can carry three tonnes of payload as the expert said it can operate more precisely than the big one the station already has.

“The small arm carries less than the big arm, but its strength lies in its high accuracy position control,” Wei said. “It can grab even very small experiment payload precisely where it’s needed.”

He said the big and small robotic arms could work together and form a unit and then move around the space station’s surface. “The designed operating range of the robotic arms can cover the entire surface of the space station. You can think of it as a stethoscope that conducts routine checks [of the space station] anywhere.”

The Wentian lab module. /Xinhua

Multitasking in space

The Wentian module has living facilities for the taikonauts just like the core module, the combination of which can serve as many as six taikonauts from two spacecraft during rotation. It has three sleeping areas, a toilet and a kitchen.

The Wentian lab module can work as a backup for the core module. It can control the entire space station with all the key functions the core module has, providing extra insurance for the station. “Before, there was only the core module with the cargo ship and the manned spaceship. But with Wentian there, there are two modules operating for the space station. Wentian has functions like energy management, information management, manned environment control and overall altitude and orbit control. So in case of danger, we have two sets of safety insurances from Wentian and Tianhe,” said Li Wei, deputy chief designer of the China Space Station general system at CAST.

And its capability doesn’t stop there.

Li said Wentian is “many things in one.” He said aside from controlling the station, Wentian is “capable of large-scale space experiments, both in and outside of Wentian’s sealed cabin, and on a greater scale than ever.”

Wentian can also perform a fast rendezvous and docking procedure, the same as what previously manned spaceships or cargo craft did, Li added.

Operating for experiments

The cabin Wentian is mainly for studies on space life sciences. It is equipped with scientific cabinets that can support experiments on life and ecology, biotechnology, as well as comparative studies of biological growth mechanisms under varying gravity conditions.

The experiment cabinets can be used to study the growth, development, heredity and aging of plants, animals and microorganisms in space, as well as the research on closed ecosystems. Multi-level biological experiments on molecules, cells, tissues and organs can be conducted.

The crew members will give science classes from the Wentian lab module for the first time.

Besides Wentian, the other experiment module Mengtian is expected to be launched in October to dock with Tianhe, forming a T-shaped structure. – https://news.cgtn.com/

China’s Wentian lab module docks with Tianhe core module

Wentian, the first lab module of China’s space station, has successfully docked with the Tianhe core module, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMS).

The Wentian module, launched on Sunday afternoon, docked with the front port of Tianhe at 3:13 a.m. Monday (Beijing Time), after it entered the planned orbit and completed state setting.

The whole process took approximately 13 hours, the CMS said.

It is the first time that China’s two 20-tonne-level spacecraft conducted rendezvous and docking in orbit and the first time that space rendezvous and docking were carried out during the astronauts’ in-orbit stay at the space station, the CMS said.

“In general, the whole process was under very accurate control and accomplished successfully,” said Zou Xuemei, chief engineer of the Wentian lab module mission at Beijing Aerospace Control Center.

Later, the Shenzhou-14 astronauts will enter Wentian as scheduled, the CMS said.

The lab module docked with the node cabin of the Tianhe core module and formed a linear shape.

“The Wentian lab module will undergo in-orbit tests for a dozen or so days in the linear shape. We will examine the lab module’s state in space and carry out tests about environmental control, communication, energy and some other fields,” said Wei Bangyou, a dispatcher in charge of flight control with the China Space Station General System of the China Academy of Space Technology.

About one month after being launched, the Wentian lab module will be moved to the permanent docking port with the assistance of a transposition mechanical arm, forming an L-shaped combination with the core module to await the arrival of another lab module Mengtian, which is scheduled to be launched in October.

The core module and two lab modules will be able to share their energy and resources to improve the efficiency of the space station, said Liang Xiaofeng, chief electricity designer of Wentian.

“Though every module is independent, once the combination is formed, we will make a unified deployment and control of all the resources, including that on position and attitude control, power supply and information, so as to make maximum and effective utilization of relevant resources and improve the general efficiency of our space station,” said Liang.

According to the CMS, the construction of a T-shaped space station, with the core module at the center and two lab modules on each side, will be completed at the end of 2022. – (With input from Xinhua)

